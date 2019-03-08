Search

Mothercare's Norwich store at risk of closure with company to enter administration

PUBLISHED: 08:50 04 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:50 04 November 2019

Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park is at risk of closure. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park is at risk of closure. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mothercare has announced it is putting itself into administration - meaning its Norwich store is at risk of closure.

The brand announced this morning that it will be calling in administrators to take over the running of its 79 stores.

One of these is a store at Norwich's Riverside Retail Park.

It is not known how many jobs will be impacted by the news, but it is estimated to be in the thousands.

According to reports, Mothercare's UK arm makes up a small part of its overall trade, meaning that international operations will continue.

