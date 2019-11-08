Search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019 tickets now available
Mothercare in Norwich begins closing down sale

08 November, 2019 - 06:00
Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich begins its closing down sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

Mothercare at Riverside Retail Park in Norwich begins its closing down sale. Picture: GoogleMaps

GoogleMaps

Mothercare in Norwich will begin its closing down sale today (Friday).

It comes after the baby and toddler retailer went into administration this week, with 79 UK stores set to close and around 2,800 jobs at risk.

At the Norwich branch in Riverside Retail Park, prices have been slashed on much of the stock, with emptying warehouses expected to put more products on the shelves before the shop shuts for good.

Product warranties or guarantees will remain valid and gift cards are still being accepted, although no more will be sold.

Discounts will also be available on the company's website, which will remain live for the time being.

A spokesman for Mothercare Norwich said: "This is a great opportunity for customers to pick up some amazing deals as everything is reduced.

"We'd also like to thank our customers in the local area for their historic support of the Mothercare brand."

Mothercare has been a familiar face on British high streets since 1961 and a go-to for parents with its ranges of prams, pushchairs, baby and maternity clothes, nursery furniture and toys.

But the business has struggled in recent years amid increased competition and a move away from bricks-and-mortar shops. It had already closed 60 UK stores in a bid to stay afloat.

Mothercare said its overseas operation, which comprises more than 1,000 stores in 40 countries, would continue to trade as normal.

