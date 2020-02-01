What were the most expensive properties sold in Norwich?
PUBLISHED: 08:59 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 01 February 2020
See what the most expensive properties bought in Norwich are as we bring you the latest Land Registry data - and there's some surprises.
Topping the list was a transaction on the Quadram Institute in Colney for a staggering £12.78m. This architectural unique building, which opened in 2018, houses the British centre for research and training in food science and health with 300 scientists.
In second position came 150-160 Mile Cross Lane, the former Comet superstore which sold for £4.85m and then a nursing home in Horsford in third place, after selling for £4.18m.
Also making the list was Rainthorpe Hall, a stunning Elizabethan manor house boasting 12 bedrooms and situated in almost 19 acres of gardens and grounds. It sold for £2.175m, less than the pricetag in 2018 of £2.4m.
Another interesting sale in the list was the Hethel Engineering Centre which sold for £2.132m. This was sold off by Norfolk County Council as part of a bid to cut a total £125m from its budget by 2021, selling to Hethel Innovation, a company it set up. The building was originally for sale for £2.7m.
The former Allied Bakeries dept, Diamond Road, sold for £2m - this was bought by a London-based developer last year hoping to build 17 industrial units on the site. Morningthorpe Manor, once owned by historian, the late Ron Fiske, sold for £1.55m, originally marketed for £1.695m, and the Old Vicarage, Horning also sold for £1.55m. Built in 1881, this lavish seven bedroom home sold for its guide price.
Here is the full list below in order of price paid:
Quadram Institute, James Watson Road, Colney; £12.786m
150-160 Mile Cross Lane; £4.85m
Nursing and Residential home, Horsbeck Way, Horsford; £4.187m
24, Weston Road; £4.14m
46, Yarmouth Road; £4.087m
5, Wild Apple Close; £3.49m
53, Whiffler Road; £3.307m
Rouen House, Ruoen Road; £3.1m
69-75 Thorpe Road; £3m
Walstan House, 39, Barnard Road; £2.45m
11, Haymarket; £2.399m
Rainthorpe Hall; £2.175m
16, Wild Apple Close; £2.173m
Oakwood House, Watton Road; £2.139,994
Hethel Engineering centre, Chapman Way, Hethel; £2.132m
9, Norwich Business Park; £2.1m
Partnership House, 10, Norwich Business Park; £2.1m
Allied Bakeries, Diamond Road; £2m
Cedar Court, Fakenham Road, Taverham; £1.74m
Part of Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road; £1.7m
Lidl, Drayton Road, £1.7m
Old Hall, Honingham Road, Barnham Broom; £1.7m
Morningthorpe Manor House £1.67m
Unit 1, St Benedicts Filling Station, Dereham Road; £1.573m
The Old Vicarage, Horning; £1.55m
9E, Unthank Road; £1.55m