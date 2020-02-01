Search

What were the most expensive properties sold in Norwich?

PUBLISHED: 08:59 01 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:00 01 February 2020

Morningthorpe Manor was one of the most expensive homes sold in the Norwich area, for £1.6m. Pic: Archant

See what the most expensive properties bought in Norwich are as we bring you the latest Land Registry data - and there's some surprises.

Rainthorpe Hall sold for £2.1m. Pic: ArchantRainthorpe Hall sold for £2.1m. Pic: Archant

The most expensive properties bought in Norwich are revealed in the new Land Registry data just published - with some surprises,

Topping the list was a transaction on the Quadram Institute in Colney for a staggering £12.78m. This architectural unique building, which opened in 2018, houses the British centre for research and training in food science and health with 300 scientists.

In second position came 150-160 Mile Cross Lane, the former Comet superstore which sold for £4.85m and then a nursing home in Horsford in third place, after selling for £4.18m.

Also making the list was Rainthorpe Hall, a stunning Elizabethan manor house boasting 12 bedrooms and situated in almost 19 acres of gardens and grounds. It sold for £2.175m, less than the pricetag in 2018 of £2.4m.

The former Allied Bakeries depot sold for £2m. Pic: ArchantThe former Allied Bakeries depot sold for £2m. Pic: Archant

Another interesting sale in the list was the Hethel Engineering Centre which sold for £2.132m. This was sold off by Norfolk County Council as part of a bid to cut a total £125m from its budget by 2021, selling to Hethel Innovation, a company it set up. The building was originally for sale for £2.7m.

A transaction took place for £12.7m on the Quadram Institute. Pic: ArchantA transaction took place for £12.7m on the Quadram Institute. Pic: Archant

The former Allied Bakeries dept, Diamond Road, sold for £2m - this was bought by a London-based developer last year hoping to build 17 industrial units on the site. Morningthorpe Manor, once owned by historian, the late Ron Fiske, sold for £1.55m, originally marketed for £1.695m, and the Old Vicarage, Horning also sold for £1.55m. Built in 1881, this lavish seven bedroom home sold for its guide price.

Here is the full list below in order of price paid:

Quadram Institute, James Watson Road, Colney; £12.786m

150-160 Mile Cross Lane; £4.85m

Nursing and Residential home, Horsbeck Way, Horsford; £4.187m

24, Weston Road; £4.14m

46, Yarmouth Road; £4.087m

5, Wild Apple Close; £3.49m

53, Whiffler Road; £3.307m

Rouen House, Ruoen Road; £3.1m

69-75 Thorpe Road; £3m

Walstan House, 39, Barnard Road; £2.45m

11, Haymarket; £2.399m

Rainthorpe Hall; £2.175m

16, Wild Apple Close; £2.173m

Oakwood House, Watton Road; £2.139,994

Hethel Engineering centre, Chapman Way, Hethel; £2.132m

9, Norwich Business Park; £2.1m

Partnership House, 10, Norwich Business Park; £2.1m

Allied Bakeries, Diamond Road; £2m

Cedar Court, Fakenham Road, Taverham; £1.74m

Part of Norwich Community Hospital, Bowthorpe Road; £1.7m

Lidl, Drayton Road, £1.7m

Old Hall, Honingham Road, Barnham Broom; £1.7m

Morningthorpe Manor House £1.67m

Unit 1, St Benedicts Filling Station, Dereham Road; £1.573m

The Old Vicarage, Horning; £1.55m

9E, Unthank Road; £1.55m

