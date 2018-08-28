Search

Advanced search

Pubs ‘play important role in Christmas celebrations’, survey suggests

PUBLISHED: 20:20 17 December 2018

Brits like to visit the pub at Christmas, a survey suggests Picture: ADAM SMYTH

Brits like to visit the pub at Christmas, a survey suggests Picture: ADAM SMYTH

adam smyth/Greene King

Almost three quarters (73%) of Britons enjoy a visit to the pub at Christmas, underlining its role in the community, according to a survey.

Bury St Edmunds pubs and brewing group Greene King, which questioned nearly 1,000 consumers across the UK, found Christmas Eve was an more popular time to visit the pub than New Year’s Eve, with 44% of consumers planning to visit on Christmas Eve compared to 34% on New Year’s Eve.

The research also showed that three quarters of respondents (76%) agreed that the pub plays an important role during Christmas. Greene King chief executive Rooney Anand said: “It’s great to see that visiting the great British pub remains a tradition at this time of year. For many, the pub is the number one choice of venue to celebrate the Christmas period, signifying important role of the pub in the heart of local communities.”

72% of those surveyed said going to the pub is a tradition and 45% of the respondents said they are likely to visit the pub more often during the festive period than they would during a regular two-week period.

The ambience of the pub remains important to customers. When respondents were asked about aspects of the pub that are important to them during the festive period, 57% cited festive decorations, ahead of 55% of respondents saying the festive food menu.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

Most Read

Royston’s new M&S Foodhall ‘to open early in the new year’

#includeImage($article, 225)

No services between Letchworth and Cambridge after tree strikes train near Royston

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest man in Bassingbourn raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulances waiting too long at Stevenage’s Lister Hospital

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bassingbourn woman with intellectual disability selected for Special Olympics World Summer Games

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists