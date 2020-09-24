Morrisons brings back rationing on toilet roll and disinfectant

Morrisons has reinstated rationing on items such as toilet roll and disinfectant following a tightening of coronavirus restrictions. The supermarket was the first of the big brands to bring in the measures to prevent panic buying. The chain has said that essential items will be limited to a purchase of three per person.

A Morrisons spokesman said: “We are introducing a limit on a small number of key products, such as toilet roll and disinfectant. Our stock levels of these products are good but we want to ensure that they are available for everyone.”