Region's supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

Norfolk is safe from losing some of its major superstores as Morrisons has revealed which shops it will be culling.

Earlier in the year Morrisons revealed it was reviewing the performance of its 494 stores in an attempt to cut costs.

It has now been revealed that more than 400 jobs are at risk as the big four supermarket says it will close four stores.

The stores shutting are in Crawley, Ince near Wigan, Shirley in Solihull and Swindon town centre.

Recent industry data showed Morrisons to be the worst-performing member of the big four supermarket chains (Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and tesco) in the three months to 11 August, with sales down 2.7%.

The four are now losing market share to German competitors Aldi and Lidl, with Ocado being the fastest growing UK grocer so far in 2019.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We will now be going through a consultation process at the stores and discussing how to reduce redundancies and where possible redeploy colleagues."