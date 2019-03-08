Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Region's supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closures

PUBLISHED: 16:54 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 16:54 22 August 2019

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Norfolks supermarkets avoid the axe as Morrisons announces closurese. PHOTO: Teri Pengilley

Teri Pengilley

Norfolk is safe from losing some of its major superstores as Morrisons has revealed which shops it will be culling.

Earlier in the year Morrisons revealed it was reviewing the performance of its 494 stores in an attempt to cut costs.

It has now been revealed that more than 400 jobs are at risk as the big four supermarket says it will close four stores.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Seven eco-friendly brands on your doorstep to switch your shop to

The stores shutting are in Crawley, Ince near Wigan, Shirley in Solihull and Swindon town centre.

Recent industry data showed Morrisons to be the worst-performing member of the big four supermarket chains (Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and tesco) in the three months to 11 August, with sales down 2.7%.

The four are now losing market share to German competitors Aldi and Lidl, with Ocado being the fastest growing UK grocer so far in 2019.

A Morrisons spokesperson said: "We will now be going through a consultation process at the stores and discussing how to reduce redundancies and where possible redeploy colleagues."

Most Read

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘He’s one of the most sought after players in England’ - City goal machine proves Lennon right

Teemu Pukki has stepped up to the Premier League with a bang at Norwich City Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

Most Read

‘This is not Marbella’ - Noisy hotel party ‘spoils’ musical show and upsets residents

The Gorleston Makes Music final at the town's bandstand was reportedly disrupted by a function at the Cliff Hotel. Picture: Helen Jackson

Four arrested on suspicion of human trafficking after police discover brothel

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Butcher given zero food hygiene rating after fridges turned off overnight and jars left open

The store is closed with milk, drinks and olives in chillers. Picture: Archant

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

‘I wish I’d never bought this house’ – residents fed-up with drug use, urinating and public sex in picturesque street

Spring Walk's area behind the resident's homes. Photo: Emily Thomson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man taken to hospital after shots fired in village

Police were called to reports of shots being fired near Bawsey Mill Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s just tragic what’s happened’ - Man killed in house fire on night he moved in

Nathan Dean, who died in a house fire Picture courtesy of the Dean family

GCSE results 2019: All of the results from Norfolk and Waveney

Dereham Neatherd High School students celebrate their GCSE results. Picture: Dereham Neatherd High School

How a Norfolk artist painted all the Lowry pictures in the new Lowry film

Timothy Spall plays Lowry in Mrs Lowry and Son Picture: Courtesy of Vertigo Releasing

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge take economy flight from Norwich Airport

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their children. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists