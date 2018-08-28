More Iceland stores could be coming to Norfolk due to Sainsburys and Asda merge

Iceland in north Norfolk. Picture: ALEX HURRELL Archant

More Iceland stores could be opening across the country, as the chain’s boss has revealed it is considering purchasing any stores due to close as a result of the Sainsbury’s and ASDA merger.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The competition watchdog warned the merging supermarkets in September of last year that they could be forced to close stores in some of the 463 overlapping areas.

Spokesmen for both companies would not confirm whether any of those earmarked for closure are in Norfolk.

MORE: Sainsbury’s and Asda could be forced to sell 500 stores to push through merger



But Iceland has now said it could redevelop some of the sites left by the pair.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland, said that some of the traditional stores “would be too big,” but added: “you can redevelop, you can carve up, you can put in neighbouring retailers alongside.”

“We are looking at everything for sure,” he said. “Food retail drives footfall and we are the only supermarket that is opening on retail parks . . . We are looking at every retailer, trying to pick off as much as we can.”

It is not yet known whether Iceland is eyeing any sites in the East of England.