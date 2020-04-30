Search

Which DIY stores are now fully open in Norfolk?

PUBLISHED: 07:57 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:22 30 April 2020

Homebase is opening up more stores as B&Q re-opens all its branches. Pic: Archant

Homebase is opening up more stores as B&Q re-opens all its branches. Pic: Archant

Retailers B&Q and Homebase have re-opened a raft of stores across Norfolk after closing their doors in the face of coronavirus.

Hardware stores were named as essential retailers by the government last month but they still largely shut their doors temporarily due to the pandemic.

MORE: ‘Your pub needs you’: CAMRA urges people to support their local and drink in virtual bar

But both retailers started gradually re-opening and now all B&Q stores in Norfolk; including the ‘South’ store in Hall Road and Boundary Road, as well as in Yarmouth, Fakenham, Thetford, King’s Lynn are open for business. This followed the initial opening of just Boundary Road, Norwich and Yarmouth.

Homebase, which initially fully opened 20 sites nationwide including Roundtree Way, Sprowston, Norwich has stated it will re-open others, currently open for click and collect only such as Hall Road, Norwich, Cromer, Dereham and also Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Both stores are implementing social distancing measures as well as taking other precautions such as putting in perspex screens for cashiers.

Wickes is also trialling re-opening stores but none yet in Norfolk.

For more updates on coronavirus in Norfolk see the Facebook page here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press.

