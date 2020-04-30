Which DIY stores are now fully open in Norfolk?

Homebase is opening up more stores as B&Q re-opens all its branches. Pic: Archant

Retailers B&Q and Homebase have re-opened a raft of stores across Norfolk after closing their doors in the face of coronavirus.

Hardware stores were named as essential retailers by the government last month but they still largely shut their doors temporarily due to the pandemic.

But both retailers started gradually re-opening and now all B&Q stores in Norfolk; including the ‘South’ store in Hall Road and Boundary Road, as well as in Yarmouth, Fakenham, Thetford, King’s Lynn are open for business. This followed the initial opening of just Boundary Road, Norwich and Yarmouth.

Homebase, which initially fully opened 20 sites nationwide including Roundtree Way, Sprowston, Norwich has stated it will re-open others, currently open for click and collect only such as Hall Road, Norwich, Cromer, Dereham and also Lowestoft, Suffolk.

Both stores are implementing social distancing measures as well as taking other precautions such as putting in perspex screens for cashiers.

Wickes is also trialling re-opening stores but none yet in Norfolk.

