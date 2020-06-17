Independent boutique will not reopen after lockdown
PUBLISHED: 13:20 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 June 2020
Archant
An independent boutique in Norwich has announced it will not be reopening after lockdown.
Mora Lifestyle in Upper St Giles has confirmed that the business is moving online, having been shut during the coronavirus pandemic since March.
Posting on social media, bosses wrote: “Thank you to all those who have been in touch to ask when Mora will reopen. After much consideration I’ve decided this isn’t to be.
You may also want to watch:
MORE: Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown
“I’m so grateful for the journey, and all the lovely people I’ve met along the way, but feel it’s now time to follow new paths.
“In the meantime do keep an eye on my little squares for new pieces available to buy.”
This is not the only outlet in Norwich which will not reopen after lockdown.
Restaurant Coast to Coast, which is based at the Riverside Retail Park, confirmed earlier in the month it would not be reopening.
Staff posted on social media that they were “devastated” and thanked customers for their support.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.