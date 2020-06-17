Search

Advanced search

Independent boutique will not reopen after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:20 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 June 2020

Mora in Upper St Giles has decided to close the store. Picture: Archant

Mora in Upper St Giles has decided to close the store. Picture: Archant

Archant

An independent boutique in Norwich has announced it will not be reopening after lockdown.

Mora Lifestyle in Upper St Giles has confirmed that the business is moving online, having been shut during the coronavirus pandemic since March.

Posting on social media, bosses wrote: “Thank you to all those who have been in touch to ask when Mora will reopen. After much consideration I’ve decided this isn’t to be.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Shoppers flock to Primark as store reopens after lockdown

“I’m so grateful for the journey, and all the lovely people I’ve met along the way, but feel it’s now time to follow new paths.

“In the meantime do keep an eye on my little squares for new pieces available to buy.”

This is not the only outlet in Norwich which will not reopen after lockdown.

Restaurant Coast to Coast, which is based at the Riverside Retail Park, confirmed earlier in the month it would not be reopening.

Staff posted on social media that they were “devastated” and thanked customers for their support.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Independent store raided by thieves hours after reopening

Thieves smashed a window and stole around £400 worth of Yankee Candles from Annatar in Lowestoft in the early hours of June 16. PHOTO: Annatar

Bus service cancelled after route blocked by parked cars

A Konectbus service was cancelled after its route was blocked by parked cars. Picture: Ian Burt

Most Read

Center Parcs reveals new date for reopening

Center Parcs in Elveden. Pic: Archant

Fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath crashes in North Sea

An F-15 fighter jet from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the North Sea. Picture: Archant

Almost 100 jobs lost or at risk as cosmetics firm collapses

Beauty and cosmetics manufacturer Pecksniff's, based in Brandon, has gone into administration. Picture: Google Street View

Bike shop for sale at £45,000 plus stock

Mike and Alison Brown took over Aylsham Cycle Centre in 2016. They are pictured with previous owner Trisha Christianson. Picture: Archant

Region could be hit by torrential rain, thunderstorms and flooding, forecasters warn

Parts of Norfolk could expect thunderstorms today. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Bistro owner shocked after being reported for having outdoor seating area

Liam O'Sullivan serving drinks in the Gallery Bistro PICTURE: Matthew Farmer

Your chance to buy into multi-million pound Norfolk firm

Fancy being a shareholder in Angling Direct? Now's your chance. Picture: Angling Direct

Discount retailer could close more than 250 stores

Poundstretcher in Thetford. Pic: Archant

Woman took own life after being stabbed by son

Cain Watson. PIC: Norfolk Police.

Hanley injury blow for Canaries ahead of restart

Norwich captain Grant Hanley is understood to have injured his hamstring Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24