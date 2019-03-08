Popular Norwich Lanes restaurant bids to serve alcohol

A popular falafel bar in the Norwich Lanes has lodged a bid to serve alcohol.

Moorish Falafel Bar, on Lower Goat Lane, has submitted the premises licence application to Norwich City Council.

On the bid, owner Samia King said it would apply to people drinking both on and off the premises, and would be in force from 11am to 11pm from Monday to Sunday.

In March, the eatery reopened after a full refurbishment as part of plans to expand its business across the region.

As part of it, Moorish will take to the road for pop-ups across Norfolk and Suffolk, catering for events, private parties, weddings and festivals.

At the time, Ms King said, as the business approached its eighth birthday, it was time to give it a new look.

The application was received by the council on June 21, and people have until July 19 to comment.