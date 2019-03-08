Search

Luxury interiors store 'bringing a little bit of London to Norfolk' for sale

PUBLISHED: 16:48 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 12 June 2019

Moochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. Pic: Archant

Moochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. Pic: Archant

A lifestyle business in north Norfolk selling glamorous items for the home by top designers like Ralph Lauren is for sale for £49,950.

Moochi Modo, Holt owned by designer Tracey Grint. PHOTO: ArchantMoochi Modo, Holt owned by designer Tracey Grint. PHOTO: Archant

Tracey Grint set up Moochi Moda on Old Stable Yard in Holt in 2012 with partner Richard Stenhouse stocking high end items for the home including large artwork, mirrors, tableware and gifts. But she has decided to sell up to spend more time at home with Richard, who is ill, as well as starting a new business.

Tracey and her full time employee Pawnee Dekeyser are going to be setting up a new company specialising in bespoke ladies clothing made from linens with children's clothing to 'match mum's outfit.' Fabrics will be environmentally friendly at the business based at 1, Church Farm Barns in Heydon which is currently open on Fridays and Saturdays but after Moochi Moda is sold, the aim will be to open it full-time.

Moochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. Pic: ArchantMoochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. Pic: Archant

"I was always mooching around shops and moda is Italian for 'in the here and now' or literally 'fashion'," said Tracey. "I have really enjoyed my time at Moochi Moda but my husband is very ill and I want to spend more time with him. You need to re-evaluate your life and sometimes take a step back. Retail is tough at the moment but this has always been a profitable business and I don't see why that won't continue."

Tracey also employs one other part-time member of staff and a Saturday worker but hopes they will be taken on by the new owner.

"Moochi Moda is really quite unique in Holt, and is very popular for cards and gifts you can't find elsewhere," she added. Tracey has always offered an interior design business and hopes to expand this with her new venture.

Moochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. PHOTO: ArchantMoochi Modo, owned by designer Tracey Grint. PHOTO: Archant

Agents E,M&F, Everett, Masson and Furby said: "A good position within the town coupled with affordable overheads for the area and parking under licence in the yard next to the shop make this a very appealing opportunity for someone looking for a 'lifestyle' business in a highly desirable location.

"These types of businesses in this part of Norfolk do not stay on the market long."

Tracey took on the shop due to demand after first launching her interior design business 15 years ago.

The shop boasts fabrics from Europe and also includes names such as Purdey and English-born artist, Rory Dobner.

The kind of luxury items for sale at Moochi Modo at Holt. Pic: submittedThe kind of luxury items for sale at Moochi Modo at Holt. Pic: submitted

Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24

Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24

Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24

Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24Moochi Modo for sale in Holt. Pic: Homes24

