Chocolate shop announces opening date after two-month delay

PUBLISHED: 13:58 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 31 January 2020

Chocolate retailer Montezuma (inset) will be opening in Norwich city centre. Pictures: Archant, Amazon/Montezuma

Chocolate retailer Montezuma (inset) will be opening in Norwich city centre. Pictures: Archant, Amazon/Montezuma

A premium chocolate retailer has announced when it will be opening its new shop in Norwich.

Montezuma will be opening on the corner of White Lion Street and Gentleman's Walk next week.

The official opening date for the shop is February 7.

MORE: Norwich company Hawkin's Bazaar begins closing shops

The shop's launch had been delayed for two months, having told the Eastern Daily Press in early November 2019 it was hoping to have opened by the end of that month.

Montezuma is an independent preium chocolate brand which was launched by two lawyers in 2000.

Co-founder Helen Pattinson said: "We are very proud of our products, where sustainable and organic business growth wins over greed and where our Trading Fairly Policy sweeps a path of ethics covering everything from how we work with suppliers, how much packaging we use, how we dispose of rubbish to how ingredients are farmed."

Ms Pattinson and her husband Simon began making their chocolate by hand following a trip to South America.

Since then the family-run business has expanded to six shops, including Norwich, with other sites in Brighton, London, Winchester, Chichester and Kingston.

All of their chocolate is handmade.

