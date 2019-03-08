One of the oldest houses in East Anglia goes up for sale for £7.75 million

Monks Hall estate near Diss which is for sale. Pic: Clarke & Simpson.

A medieval manor house dating to the early mid 15th century in 785 acres including prime farmland and agricultural buildings, goes on the market today.

Monks Hall Estate which straddles the Norfolk/Suffolk border at Syleham, in Suffolk, but just five miles from Diss in Norfolk, is considered one of the oldest houses and offers enormous business potential.

Not only is it a magnificent house but it offers extensive farmland and agricultural buildings as well as cottages - all with potential to convert and run as a business. With the sale as either one whole or six separate lots, it suits all kinds of buyers.

Oliver Holloway, from agents Clarke & Simpson, marketing the property, said: "Understood to be an Anglo-Saxon estate, Monks Hall is immersed in history and had a long connection with the monks of Thetford Priory through the middle ages. The principal house, which is Grade II star Listed, was substantially rebuilt in the mid-16th century in a form which is still recognisable today and is believed to one of the oldest continually occupied houses in Suffolk.

"Within the adjoining farmstead, is a fine set of barns, which like the house, is largely unaltered and offers great scope for alternative use.

"The property enjoys an idyllic position within the Waveney Valley and boasts over two and a half miles of river frontage. Monks Hall Estate is likely to appeal to a wide audience of potential purchasers, it is not only steeped in history but also comprises a diverse mix of property and land enterprises."

The property comes with good sporting potential and a barn with planning permission for residential conversion as well as a range of farm buildings with potential for other uses and two farm cottages.

The property was the recent subject of a book on its history. This detailed how, in the 19th century, the hall was rented out to a series of tenant farmers. One, George Bullingham had various brushes with the law - including a prosecution for bigamy. His wife, Maria, had left him for another man - and then left her lover too. In an era when only the very wealthiest could afford to divorce, instead of trying to trace her, George remarried five years later.

Another owner was a Richard Winn who owned the hall for just a year from 1935-6. He was one of the earliest pilots in the then fledgling Royal Air Force but was tragically killed while flying in 1942.

The property is for sale in six lots including the main hall, lodge and farmstead for £1.375 million, then in five other lots comprising the farm buildings and land.