Search

Advanced search

‘I’m no Barbie doll, I have a degree,’ says model used by farm firm

PUBLISHED: 12:18 11 January 2019

Melissa Sharp, who is a graduate, professional dancer and personal trainer, has hit back after criticism of her for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm, Agrifac UK Ltd. Pic: Melissa Sharp.

Melissa Sharp, who is a graduate, professional dancer and personal trainer, has hit back after criticism of her for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm, Agrifac UK Ltd. Pic: Melissa Sharp.

An English literature graduate who wore a tight dress to promote an East Anglian firm says she is “sad and baffled” by the online storm it has sparked.

Melissa Sharp, based in Surrey, has hit back at harsh criticism of her on social media for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm. Pic: Melissa Sharp.Melissa Sharp, based in Surrey, has hit back at harsh criticism of her on social media for promoting an East Anglian farm machinery firm. Pic: Melissa Sharp.

Melissa Sharp, 26, was paid £100 a day and all expenses including food, travel and accommodation by farm machinery company Agrifac to attend the Lamma agriculture show in Birmingham.

But a picture of Miss Sharp with a company employee posted on social media caused outrage online with many saying the use of models was outdated.

An online poll by this newspaper showed 74% were in support of the models and not offended by the picture.

MORE: Is the iPhone dead? Your views on the phone that changed the world

But the reaction online continues to flood in with many people stating it was bad for the farming industry which is trying to attract more women.

Comments ranged from “the glamour girls are embarrassing” and “not great for encouraging women in this industry,” to “sends a subliminal message that men can aspire to be anything they want while women can aspire to be garnish” and “disappointing and completely outdated misogyny”.

One critic, tweeted: “As a female farmer made me wince in 2019 that ridiculous cheap hooker outfits are needed to showcase anything serious.”

But Miss Sharp, who is also a professional dancer and has just finished panto in Northampton, has hit back. She said: “I feel sad and baffled especially why other women would downgrade me rather than empower me.

“It doesn’t matter if I’m a dancer or a shop assistant or a police officer, I’m going out to work and earning a living.

“Just for the record, I’m a personal trainer with my level six qualification and I’ve also got an English literature degree from Kingston college.”

She said the dresses were given to her to wear by Agrifac, based in March, and the boots were part of her cheerleading uniform. “I was completely covered up, the only thing showing were my kneecaps.”

She added: “I know the picture may have looked like we were just decoration but we were there to talk to people, encourage ladies to the stand and I do know about the products; one man was very impressed when I told him about the Condor sprayer. After the Twitter storm began, I just thought, ‘I’ll continue to do my job’ and I think I did it even better to prove a point.”

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Four armed attacks in Norfolk in just 14 hours

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

The show WILL go on as threatened theatre is given £70,000 lifeline by council

Debbie Thompson, theatre director of St George's Theatre in Great Yarmouth Picture: Nick Butcher

Wheelchair user hits out at KFC store after being unable to use restaurant for five years

Wayne Chivers, 52, accused the KFC store in Regent Road, Great Yarmouth of ignoring disabled people after repeated attempts to get the fast-food chain to become wheelchair friendly have been shut down. Picture: Joe Norton

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Running column: Norfolk XC Championship showed there’s plenty of talent for our young athletes to look up, says Mark Armstrong

Iona Lake cruises down the home straight on her way to winning the senior women's race at the Norfolk Cross Country Championships inThetford. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists