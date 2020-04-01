Search

Supermodel wins first round in council battle over neighbour’s home

PUBLISHED: 07:32 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 07:32 01 April 2020

Claudia Schiffer and husband Matthew Vaughn. Pic: Myung Jung Kim/PA/Archant library

Catwalk star Claudia Schiffer and her movie director husband have scored a mini victory in a dispute with an East Anglian neighbour.

The Grade I listed mansion Coldham Hall. Pic: Michael Hall/Archant libraryThe Grade I listed mansion Coldham Hall. Pic: Michael Hall/Archant library

The model and husband Matthew Vaughn, who own the Tudor mansion Coldham Hall, near Bury St Edmunds, lost a planning dispute last October with a neighbour who wants to increase the size of her cottage on the edge of their estate.

The Hollywood couple had opposed a plan by neighbour Hanne Pilo, who lives in Coldham Hall Cottage, to build a two-storey side and rear extension, and demolish an outbuilding.

West Suffolk Council planners went on to grant Ms Pilo permission, giving her a deadline of three years to get the work done.

However, in the latest twist in the saga, the couple challenged the planning permission ruling of the council, in the High Court and won.

Claudia Schiffer. Pic: Ian West/PAClaudia Schiffer. Pic: Ian West/PA

The planning permission and listed building consent were both overruled and Ms Pilo requested to re-submit a new planning application. The High Court ruled the council needed to ‘reconsider the heritage issues of the proposed development’ when considering the application.

In a letter dated February 20 to the council, Simon Ricketts, a lawyer for Town Legal, based in London, acting for the couple reiterated that they thought the neighbour’s proposed alterations were too close from historic parts of Coldham Hall such as an outbuilding with a bell turret.

In the letter, Mr Ricketts states: “You will recall that the previous planning permission and listed building consent that your council purported to grant in relation to this proposed development were quashed by the High Court...the property is close to several designated heritage assets...the proposed development is for such a substantial increase in the size of the property that it would impact negatively on that setting.”

A council spokeswoman said: “The applicant resubmitted their application and we are considering it following our normal processes.”

Ms Schiffer and Mr Vaughn have owned Coldham Hall, where they were married, since 2002 and have three children.

Coldham Hall is a large country house that was built in 1574 and a notable feature is its great hall, with a long gallery in the roof space some 32 metres long.

