Why mobile reception is poor on part of the coast

PUBLISHED: 13:11 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:11 24 December 2019

The mobile phone mast whch needs repairing in Hunstanton Picture: Google

Mobile phone users in a coastal town are experiencing poor service because a mast needs repairing.

But engineers have not been able to access the site to fix the problem.

O2 customers have been experiencing poor reception for a number of days in Hunstanton.

The mast serving the town stands behind the police station, on the main A149 Lynn Road.

A spokesman for the network said: "We are experiencing transmission issues with a mast in this area, which is on private land. We have escalated discussions with the land owner to gain access so engineers can fix the issues and restore full service for our customers as soon as possible.

"There are a number of masts in surrounding locations with good service which cover most of the area, but until this issue is fixed customers will experience gaps in 2G, 3G and 4G services. We apologise for this inconvenience."

