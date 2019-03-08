Mobile network fails leaving customers without service or data

Mobile customers on the network Three have reported that their service has completely failed.

Users have reported having no data or signal after a network failure last night.

According to website Downdetector, which offers a live overview of outages across different networks, said the problems began at 11.30pm last night.

Norwich is one of the cities showing up as filing the most reports to Three, along with Manchester, London and Birmingham.

This morning, Three said: "We're currently experiencing technical difficulties with voice, text and data, meaning some of you will be experiencing intermittent service. Please accept our apologies, we're sorting this out right now."