Search

Advanced search

Norfolk Business Awards 2019
Video

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

PUBLISHED: 06:06 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 06:14 25 June 2019

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Archant Prospect House Norwich 2019

A new glamping site - complete with a natural swimming pond and medieval moat - has opened just outside Norwich.

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Moat Island Glamping, at Haveringland Hall Estate, is now taking its first customers, after two years of preparation to make it a reality.

The site is home to Lotus Belle tents, a medieval moat where the old Haveringland Hall would have once sat and a specially-designed natural swimming pond.

Lewis Ennals has worked with landowner Roy Benton and landscape architect Barnaby Baker to create the glamping site, and said it had been a long process.

"It's been a lot longer than I imagined," he said. "We fell in love with the land, but initially thought it would almost be a case of 'we'll put some nice tents in a field', but it's been a much bigger project. Our idea was to do glamping from the start. Roy, the owner, bought the land in April 2017 and bought into our vision straight away.

The new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We had to go through all sorts of archeological digs, ecology reports - it's been a long process."

You may also want to watch:

The opening comes amid a boom in the popularity of glamping - last year, a market research company said more than 17m camping and caravanning trips were made in 2016, a figure which is expected to rise to more than 21m by 2020.

Three in 10 holidaymakers in the UK plan to spend more time holidaying at home than in previous years, while more than half of tourism businesses have reported a surge in domestic tourism since 2017 according to research published in May.

The new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

For Mr Ennals and Mr Benton, though, it is just the beginning - this month they have welcomed their first visitors, with some coming up from London to stay.

"We thought that when people think of holiday, they think swimming and pools, so we knew it was important," he said.

"It's all been based around that.It has been so nice to see people in the pond and dancing on the pontoon."

Their site includes an outdoor kitchen, as well as stargazer tents, which have a transparent roof.

The new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood The new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Do you have a story we should be writing about? Email lauren.cope@archant.co.uk

Most Read

Delays after A47 closed in both directions for two hours

Photo: James Bass.

Norwich City sign Josip Drmic

Norwich City's new signing Josip Drmic Picture: Norwich City FC

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

Puppy farm: Family claimed sick dogs which had to be put down were from loving homes

Norma Rudd with Mollie-Mae the Yorkshire Terrier she bought from a puppy farm in 2016, and has had several health problems. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Popular Norfolk pub closes and could be turned into eight homes

Plans have been lodged for a change of use at the Cottage pub in Cromer, which has closed. Picture: David Bale

‘The baby was literally appearing from the woman’s body’ - Medical student’s shock at roadside delivery in Norwich

Zoe Dedman is reunited with mum Kelly and daughter Peggy, who was born on the side of Old Watton Road in Norwich. Zoe, a medical student, helped with the birth.

Five months of work on major Norwich road to start

The roundabout where Earlham Road meets the outer ring road. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Starving two-month-old puppy Peso rescued from rubbish dump

Peso the puppy. Photo: Chloe Henley

Fight for full dualling of A47 through Norfolk to be taken to Westminster

The A47 at East Winch. Picture: Ian Burt

Dog owner landed with £5,700 vet bill after buying from puppy farm

Norma Rudd with Mollie-Mae the Yorkshire Terrier she bought from a puppy farm in 2016, and has had several health problems. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Number of empty homes in Norwich almost doubles in 18 months

Bury Street Golden Triangle, Norwich. Photo : Steve Adams

New glamping site with moat and natural swimming pond opens

The outdoor natural swimming pool at the new Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists