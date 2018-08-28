Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Norwich’s online fashion retailer Miss Shoes tumbles into administration

PUBLISHED: 09:25 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 09:33 28 January 2019

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Monica and Martin Lott of Miss Shoes and Fuel Your Own Fashion at their Hellesdon warehouse base.; Photo by Simon Finlay

Archant © 2011 01603 772434

A family-run online fashion retailer, Miss Shoes, and it’s spin-off brand Fuel Your Fashion Online (FYFO), has fallen into administration.

The Norwich-based team of 20 have appointed administrators Price Bailey to carry out the process and ensure maximum returns to creditors.

It is not yet known what the impact on staff will be.

The business, based at Hellesdon Park Industrial Estate, was an online-only operation and sold footwear and other accessories.

It began in 2007 as a hobby businesses for Martin and Monica Lott, who met at the University of East Anglia and later decided to combine their two passions; computers and shoes.

At the time, Mrs Lott was studying for a masters degree in economics and Mr Lott was completing his PhD in the field of biology.

The pair launched the brand as an eBay shop, run from the bedroom of their home in Norwich’s Wakefield Road.

Over the next decade it grew to enjoy customers across the world and a turnover of £3m.

In 2011, the company rebranded from Miss Shoes to Fuel Your Fashion Online (FYFO), and purchased its Hellesdon warehouse.

Price Bailey partner Matt Howard said administration was deemed to be the best option for all parties “after the company and Price Bailey had exhausted all efforts to find a buyer for the business as a going concern over the holiday period”.

“This is another example of the challenging trading conditions facing many retailers in the current climate, in spite of significant investment.”

Mr Howard added: “It shows how tough trading conditions are, even for online-only fashion retailers, who are having to contend with unprecedented levels of discounting, squeezing margins.

“At the same time, internet retailers are particularly vulnerable to the costs associated with people returning unwanted items, which has become more prevalent in recent years as technology has enabled more impulse buying.”

“We are now focusing on achieving the best value for the company’s freehold property and remaining assets in order to maximise returns to creditors.”

The company was established in 2007, and entered administration on January 15.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

Ringland Road in Easton is set to be closed for a week for resurfacing works. Picture Google.

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

Police have issued a scam warning after an elderly woman attempted to purchase vouchers in Fakenham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

Emi Buendia, left, congratulates Onel Hernandez on his opener against Sheffield United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road set to be closed for one week for resurfacing works

#includeImage($article, 225)

Scam warning after elderly woman attempts to buy £2,000 of Google vouchers at supermarket

#includeImage($article, 225)

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police dog tracks down suspect hiding in a ditch

Police dog Nikko who tracked down the suspects of 2.5km including over a busy A road. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Farkeball, intensity, naivety and big sheets of paper – six things learned from City’s battle with the Blades

Emi Buendia, left, congratulates Onel Hernandez on his opener against Sheffield United Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

500 Hessian sacks will bolster banks of historic canal

Ivan Cane, trust chairman (left) and trust fisheries officer Tom Webster beside the canal at Ebridge with a digger used to infill the bolstered banks with de-silted material. Picture: North Walsham and Dilham Canal Trust

From sleeping rough in Norwich to exhibiting in New York - incredible story of artist’s amazing journey

Forgotten by local artist Siris Hill. Photo: Siris Hill

Tornado’s retirement will be “emotional” day for RAF

Three RAF Tornado GR4 aircraft with a specially painted livery to commemorate their retirement from service, during a flypast at RAF Marham Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists