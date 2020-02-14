See inside this romantic 'Love Shack' for sale for £200,000 - but is it too good to be true?

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich for Valentine's and its creator, estate agent Jamie Minors, from Minors & Brady. Pic: Archant/Minors & Brady

The ultimate love nest for Valentine's Day is for sale in Norwich - complete with a heart-shaped hot tub and bed scattered with rose petals ... but theres' a snag, it's not real.

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady

This 'cosy villa filled with love' is situated in an apt location too, Lovers Lane, Cupid Hill, with a 'kitchen seasoned with love' and by a flower-adorned lake.

The agents Minors & Brady go on to describe the lounge with mood lighting and an open fireplace 'perfect for cosy nights in.' The kitchen has 'ample room for a dining table allowing for romantic meals.' You've even got a built in stereo system 'for playing all the classic love songs.'

But when you come to see its location - you might be left feeling a bit puzzled. That's because the Love Shack villa 'perfect for couples looking to escape into a lover's retreat' is situated in Geoffrey Watling Way, right by the Norwich City football club.

And...actually it's all just a joke for Valentine's Day by the agents who invented the perfect romantic hideaway which they then promoted on their own website as well as property portals like Rightmove, Zoopla and OntheMarket for a bit of fun.

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady

Jamie Minors, who runs Minors & Brady with offices in Caister, Hoveton and Dereham, said the fake property would be online just for Valentine's Day. He said: "We did a pretend haunted house for Halloween last year and got about 70,000 views online, we had buyers registering as 'Mr Dracula' and so we thought we'd carry on the theme. My marketing manager and I dreamed up what we thought was the absolute ideal retreat for couples, with a heart-shaped tub and beautiful romantic waterside setting, right in the centre of Norwich. It would be amazing if it really existed.

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady

"We haven't had any calls on it yet but if we do, we. of course, will let people know it's just a bit of fun and try to suggest one of our real properties we do have on our books for them to see. We as estate agents need to try different things and we hope this goes down well."

The Love Shack is described as 'boasting a beautiful interior, heart shaped jacuzzi bath and secluded position surrounded by amazing landscaped gardens with romantic water features.' It has two bedrooms, one with a 'feature 'heart-shaped' bed frame and another with 'striking red walls' as well as a bathroom with a 'heart-shaped' jacuzzi bath, mood lighting and his 'n' her hand wash basins.

Outside, the estate agents' imaginations continue to run riot, describing it as 'set well back off of the road in a very secluded and leafy plot offering plenty of privacy. There is also a feature pond and outside heated swimming pool to the front perfect for watching the night sky with your partner.'

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady

The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady The 'Love Shack' for sale in Norwich....with a catch. Pic: Minors & Brady

Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady. Pic: Archant library Jamie Minors, of Minors & Brady. Pic: Archant library

