Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Mike Ashley swoops on another East Anglian store

PUBLISHED: 09:47 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:58 14 March 2019

High street retailer Debenhams has said it would consider accepting an £150m loan from Sports Direct. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

High street retailer Debenhams has said it would consider accepting an £150m loan from Sports Direct. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

© ARCHANT NORFOLK 2009

High street retailer Debenhams has said it would consider accepting an £150m loan from Sports Direct, in return for its own Mike Ashley to take over as chief executive of the company.

The department store, which has struggled through the past few years with a series of profit warnings, has said it will take “careful consideration” of the loan propsal.

MORE: ‘Nothing’ to address East Anglia’s ‘high street Armageddon’ in spring Budget

Debenhams announced a string of closures in 2017, though whether any of East Anglia’s stores will be shut has not been confirmed.

The company has outlets in Norwich’s city centre, as well as in King’s Lynn and Great Yarmouth.

In Suffolk, the business has three stores in Bury St Edmunds, Ipswich and Colchester.

The news follows a string of increasing animosity between Sports Direct and Debenhams.

In a letter written just days before Mr Ashley launched an attempted coup to install himself on the Debenhams board, Sports Direct took issue with the retailer’s results statements, accusing the board of giving misleading communications.

Debenhams branded the complaints “unfounded and self-serving”.

But in the latest twist of the ongoing saga, Debenhams confirmed it would look at the proposed loan from Sports Direct.

The loan would see Debenhams use £40m to pay down existing debt and the remaining £110m available for working capital.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Two men charged with theft after snowdrop bulbs stolen

Two men have been charged with theft after a large quantity of snowdrop bulbs were stolen in North Norfolk. Picture: Ian Burt

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Norfolk fish and chips shop named one of best in country

Beer battered king prawns with chips served in take away boxes at Eric's Fish and Chips shop in Thornham. Photo by Emily Revell.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Kebab shop given zero food hygiene rating

Morat Yuselin is appealing a bad food hygiene rating for Ali's Kebab Shop in Brandon. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Man dies following crash on A47

A man has died following a crash on the A47 in Gorleston. Picture: Archant.

Grandmother charged £20 for freephone call in telephone trap

Gloria Fieldhouse was charged �20 in a telephone trap when she was trying to be transferred to her bank. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Former teacher and UEA graduate sentenced for theft from Jarrolds

Angela Davey on her graduation day. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s tense 3-2 Championship win against Hull City

Emi Buendia makes it 3-1 with his second of the evening
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists