Diss-based audio visual specialists buys Australian broadcast and photography company

Midwich in Diss. Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2016

Midwich, a Diss-based global distributor of specialist audio visual products, has purchased Australian brand Blonde Robot.

Headquartered in Melbourne with subsidiaries in Hong Kong and Malaysia, Blonde Robot sells video, broadcast and photography products.

This acquisition is another in Midwich’s growing portfolio of professional video and broadcast companies, the second in the last six months having purchased German distributor New Media in August.

In a trading update for the six months to June 30, Midwich reported a 25% increase in revenue to £264.1m while profit before tax increased by 48% to £11.85m.

Michael Broadbent, managing director, of the business’ Australian arm, said: “As a group, we recognised some time ago that the broadcast and professional video markets are a natural adjunct to our traditional audio visual activity.

“Similarly, Midwich’s vast reach into the audio visual market provides Blonde Robot’s vendors with an opportunity to expand further into these growing segments.”