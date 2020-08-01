Search

Town’s roads set to reopen to support businesses

PUBLISHED: 14:14 01 August 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 01 August 2020

Middle Street and part of Dereham Road have been closed due to Covid-19 restrictions in Watton. Photo: Emily Thomson

Archant

A town’s “vital roads” are set to reopen after complaints from business owners.

Breckland Council closed Middle Street and part of Dereham Road in Watton, in June, as part of safety measures to ensure social distancing in the town post-lockdown.

But following consultations with business owners, and in agreement with Watton Town Council and Norfolk County Council, the roads are set to reopen.

MORE: ‘It’s just another blow for us’ - Business owners’ anger after road closures

Watton Market will remain on Middle Street and the roads will still have full closure on market day.

And to support all businesses there will be a suspension of the four parking bays in the first section of Middle Street, excluding the disabled bay.

This area will have additional outdoor seating provided for a fixed period for use by businesses that have relevant licencing in place.

The council say this will remain under constant review as long as Government guideline advise to have measures in place.

A Breckland Council statement said: “This solution will be implemented as soon as we have all the necessary dates from Norfolk County Council.”

