‘How best can we reopen?’: railway asks the public

PUBLISHED: 12:07 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 02 June 2020

Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

Mid-Norfolk Railway. Picture: Ian Burt

One of Norfolk’s heritage railways has asked the public for its help as it seeks to reopen.

Mid-Norfolk Railway, on Station Road in Dereham, along with the Office of Rail and Road are working on a reopening plan and have asked the public for help.

The team have released a survey on it’s Facebook page that contains questions such as ‘what are your concerns about the Mid-Norfolk Railway reopening?’ and ‘when would you feel safe to book to travel again with the following carriage setups?’

The possible carriage setups after reopening include ordinary travel with private compartments pre-booked for each household, dining travel which would see private compartments with tables, pre-booked for each household or the same options with open carriages with two-metre distancing in place.

The survey also explains that with social distancing in place, the overall capacity of trains is reduced.

Mid-Norfolk Railway said: “Our compartment carriages can carry up to six people per compartment, by using these ensures social-distancing from others but reduces the overall capacity and requires us to review our pricing structure to keep the service viable to run.”

They survey goes on to ask how much people would be willing to pay for a ticket and if prices are increased should that be within the final ticket price or should people have an option to donate.

The survey then goes on to ask what safety measures the public would like to see the railway adopt before reopening.

To fill in the survey, visit Mid-Norfolk Railway’s Facebook page.

