Restaurant in Norwich with all you can eat steak night opens

Michael's grill and steakhouse second chef Ross Charlic. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A new steakhouse and grill restaurant has opened in Norwich, offering an all you can eat steak night.

Michaels Grill and Steakhouse opened on Yarmouth Road in November but the all you can eat steak night, which costs £18.95 and takes place every Thursday, launched last week.

The restaurant was set up by the man behind Irish pub Butcher Bhoy, Marcus Pearcey, from Brundall, and named after his father in recognition of his cooking and meat expertise.

The 45-year-old said: 'My Dad taught me everything I know and we have used his knowledge in the restaurant - he said he was pleased by the result.

'At Michaels we age the beef and butcher it in a special way. But the biggest take home from my Dad has been cooking steaks on charcoal as is it just a fantastic combination, so we have a charcoal oven called a bertha.'

Diners can expect a range meat cuts, such as sirloin, rib eye and bavette, which start at £14.95 and includes one side and one sauce.

Mr Pearcey said: 'Nothing annoys me more when no sides and sauces are included in the cost of the main meal, and by the time you add them all on it costs more than the meal itself - so you've put one side and one sauce in the cost.

Additional sides, from mac and cheese to beef dripping chips, can be bought for £2.95, while the sauces, which are all homemade, start at £1.95.

Vegans and pescatarians are also catered for with a roasted cauliflower steak and a fish dish on the menu.

Mr Pearcey said: 'We live in a world where people through various choices want that option, and it's a fantastic option. We regularly have vegans eat with us and all vegan food is cooked on a separate part of the charcoal.'

He added the aim of the restaurant is to appeal to local people with the decor featuring vintage pictures of his father to create a family feel.

Mr Pearcey said: 'It is more than a restaurant and I want people to feel the family values throughout the whole dining experience.

Plans are also afoot to launch a lobster and oyster night on Fridays, although exact details are to be confirmed.

Mr Pearcey said: 'It is a simple concept we just want people to come out and enjoy themselves. And I'm always testing and sampling new recipes.'