Historic city centre pub closes
PUBLISHED: 23:01 28 August 2019 | UPDATED: 23:02 28 August 2019
A city centre pub has closed "until further notice" as the lease has come to an end and will not be renewed.
Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed its doors as of today after the lease expired.
A post on the pub's Facebook page today read: "As you may already know, the lease on Micawbers has now expired and our time there has come to an end. The pub is now closed until further notice.
"On a personal note I would like to thank the many wonderful customers and musicians for your support and friendship over the years and the many great times I enjoyed with you."
Micawbers has been a pub since the 18th century, when it was the Duke of York.