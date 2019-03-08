Historic city centre pub closes

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed. Picture: Archant

A city centre pub has closed "until further notice" as the lease has come to an end and will not be renewed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Micawbers Tavern on Pottergate has closed its doors as of today after the lease expired.

You may also want to watch:

A post on the pub's Facebook page today read: "As you may already know, the lease on Micawbers has now expired and our time there has come to an end. The pub is now closed until further notice.

"On a personal note I would like to thank the many wonderful customers and musicians for your support and friendship over the years and the many great times I enjoyed with you."

Micawbers has been a pub since the 18th century, when it was the Duke of York.