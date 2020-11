Free webinar puts people first

Small businesses may not have a dedicated HR function so the MHA Larking Gowen webinar provides free access to HR professionals

Sign-up now for the first in a series of free online events hosted by MHA Larking Gowen, looking at the HR challenges created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MHA Larking Gown partner Becky Ames will host the first Bitesize Insights webinar

Leading accountancy firm MHA Larking Gowen is hosting a series of free webinars to help local businesses face up to the challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic. The programme of 30-minute online events aims to deliver insight and actionable advice from experts in a range of areas.

The first Bitesize Insight event, on November 20, will look at issues surrounding people. It will be hosted by MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames, who specialises in working with owner-managed businesses.

“Many smaller businesses don’t have a dedicated HR department, but every business relies on its people,” she explains. “The webinar will give businesses access to knowledge and expertise when they may not have their usual routes to advisors.”

While MHA Larking Gowen has won Employer of the Year awards, the specialist HR insights will come from Carole Burman and Charlotte Bate of MAD-HR. They will be looking at the human implications of everything from how business models have had to adapt in the face of Covid to the challenges of keeping a team together when working remotely and how to handle difficult conversations.

The free MHA Larking Gowen webinar will look at the issues surrounding staff during the pandemic

“It’s important for businesses to be able to react to the changes in guidance from government, and understand how they may affect their people,” stresses Becky. With the extension of the furlough scheme, the return to a lockdown in the East of England and continued uncertainty for many businesses, looking after the wellbeing of staff has never been more difficult – or more important.

“We’re not just looking at how to handle those difficult conversations,” says Becky. “We believe it’s important for businesses to be able to keep people developing and motivated while working from home.

“MHA Larking Gowen believes in passion for our people and in client service,” she concludes. “Our Bitesize Insights series is designed to help clients navigate through the challenging conditions and presents other experts whose knowledge and experience is something all businesses can learn from.”

MHA Larking Gowen’s 30-minute Bitesize Insight human resources webinar takes place at 10:30am on November 20. It is open to all businesses and is completely free to attend – just go online and register here

