Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Free webinar: ‘Make the best use of your people’

PUBLISHED: 08:30 18 November 2020

MAD-HR's Charlotte Bate

MAD-HR's Charlotte Bate

Archant

Leading accountancy firm MHA Larking Gowen organises free webinar to help small businesses get through the Covid crisis by giving access to the experts at MAD-HR.

Carole Burman of MAD-HRCarole Burman of MAD-HR

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect all businesses, accountancy firm MHA Larking Gowen is organising a series of free-to-attend webinars to help address key areas.

The first of the 30-minute Bitesize Insights sessions takes place on November 20, looking at the critical area of people management. “Smaller businesses may not have a dedicated HR department, but every business relies on its people,” explains the webinar host, MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames.

While MHA Larking Gowen has won Best Employer awards, the specialist insights will be provided by Charlotte Bate and Carole Burman of consultancy MAD-HR. “For some businesses, HR was seen as a bolt-on to the day job,” says Charlotte. “Now HR is the day job: you can’t get on with that until you’ve made sure your people are doing OK, that they have a clear understanding of what they need to do and are able to do it. To get the job done, looking after your people becomes your first priority.”

A particularly difficult aspect of people management during the pandemic is handling the furlough scheme – and any redundancies at the end of it. “With the extension of the furlough scheme, the headline was announced long before the real detail. This doesn’t help as we’re not pink-and-fluffy HR people: we like to give answers,” says Charlotte.

MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames will host the webinar Picture: MHA Larking Gowen/Sylvaine PoitauMHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames will host the webinar Picture: MHA Larking Gowen/Sylvaine Poitau

“Nobody likes to talk about redundancies... but it’s important to take a considered approach and not knee-jerk,” she adds, stressing that it’s important to handle everything in a way that is both sensitive and legally sound.

“When you’re a small business owner, you’re inevitably a jack  of all trades. What this crisis has demonstrated is that you have to adapt very fast and there are so many plates you have to keep spinning that sometimes people-management gets pushed down the list,” concludes Charlotte. “But the pandemic’s impact on the work force has shown how important it is to have a plan about how to make the best use of your people resource to deliver business success.”

MHA Larking Gowen’s 30-minute Bitesize Insight human resources webinar takes place at 10.30am on November 20. It is open to all businesses and is completely free to attend – just go online and register here.

For further information about MHA Larking Gowen, click here.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich City superfan Etty Smith, mother of Delia, dies aged 100

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Fifth Norfolk school closes to all pupils after coronavirus cases

St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston. Pic: Google Street View.

Five more patients with coronavirus die in Norfolk hospitals

Five more patients with Covid-19 have died in Norfolk hospitals. Picture: Brittany Woodman/Sonya Duncan

Angus Gunn on Farke, Wes, Krul and whether he would return to City

Angus Gunn made 51 appearances for boyhood club Norwich City as he spent the 2017-18 season on loan with the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Mobility scooter stolen during garage burglary

A mobility scooter was stolen after the garage of a home was stolen in Porthole Close, Carlton Colville, Lowestoft over the weekend. Picture: Google Images