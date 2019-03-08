Search

Trusted advisors to generations of local farmers

PUBLISHED: 10:13 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:13 19 June 2019

MHA Larking Gowen has one of the largest teams of agriculture accounting specialists in the UK Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

As the region's farming great and good prepare for the Royal Norfolk Show 2019 next week, Steven Rudd, head of farms and landed estates at MHA Larking Gowen explains the accountancy firm's relationship with the local farming community.

Steve Rudd, head of farms and landed estates at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: contributedSteve Rudd, head of farms and landed estates at MHA Larking Gowen Picture: contributed

MHA Larking Gowen is a long-standing firm first established in East Anglia over 130 years ago, with one of the largest teams of agriculture accounting specialists in the UK. We're a major regional independent partnership and one of the UK's top 40 accountancy firms. We see ourselves as more than chartered accountants; we'll look after all your tax and finance issues, and we'll be trusted business advisors with a friendly one-to-one service you can count on.

We're a progressive organisation built on traditional values focused around people and client service and we value the contribution we make to the local community through a variety of initiatives.

MHA Larking Gowen has been a member of MHA, a national accountancy association, since 2010. This brings together like-minded accountancy firms covering the UK, to share best practice, knowledge and skills. Through MHA we also have membership of an international network of accountancy firms called Baker Tilly International, helping our clients to reach their goals regionally, nationally and internationally.

We believe in great relationships, great conversations and great futures, so, whatever you do, whether you're a large organisation or an individual, MHA Larking Gowen can help you protect your wealth and reach your financial goals.

Our clients range from small family farms to large rural estates throughout East Anglia and beyond. As your farm accountant, we'll provide a friendly, confidential one-to-one service, backed up by a deep knowledge of agricultural business. Many of our clients have been with us for generations and rely on us as trusted advisors.

Our expertise in farm accounting includes all aspects of tax planning, succession planning, diversification, landed estates, trusts, development land, Farm Business Tenancies (FBTs) and Agricultural Holdings Act tenancies (AHAs). We also have a standalone consultancy service offering support to you or your professional advisors.

Visit www.larking-gowen.co.uk for more information.

