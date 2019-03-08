Businesses urged to take part in manufacturing and engineering sector survey

A 2018 survey showed that optimism for the manufacturing and engineering sector was high in the eastern region Picture: Getty Images / istockphoto Archant

John Atkins from MHA Larking Gowen looks at what the future holds for the local manufacturing and engineering industry, and encourages businesses to get involved in the 2019 sector survey.

John Atkins, MHA Larking Gowen Picture: MHA Larking Gowen

Manufacturing and engineering is an important sector for East Anglia and MHA Larking Gowen act for over 350 clients in the region whose businesses range in size and output. We're committed to assisting both our clients and the sector by promoting manufacturing and engineering throughout the UK.

There are multiple challenges facing the sector now, least of all the uncertainty over the business landscape, rising production costs, environmental considerations combined with technological advancements, workforce recruitment and retention.

However, in 2018 optimism for the sector was high in the eastern region. Results from a survey produced by our membership association, MHA, showed that businesses in this region were optimistic for the future, with over 73pc expecting revenue growth in the next 12 months. A year on, and with an exit from the European Union imminent, will these feelings have changed?

No one has a crystal ball but the opinions of those within the sector helps to gauge where the sector is and what can be done to support it through what may be an uncertain few years.

For the next few weeks, MHA Larking Gowen and the other MHA member firms from across the country, are asking our clients in the sector what they think. The results will then help to compile a nationwide picture. This year will be the seventh annual survey run by the association and the survey will be focusing on several core areas including business as a whole, business confidence and growth focusing on post Brexit, industry 4.0 and recruitment.

If you're a business in this sector, I would encourage you to take part and to have your say on the current position. The survey should take no longer than five minutes and a full report detailing the findings with case studies and commentary from industry experts will be published.

You can take part online at www.larking-gowen.co.uk/manufacturingsurvey

Our association, MHA, has established national sector teams whose remit is to deliver advice tailored specifically to the needs of businesses in the sector. Offering a totally scalable solution, from over 50 locations across England, Scotland and Wales, MHA is capable of delivering advice and support whatever the size of the client.

Sector specific advice is available from a national knowledge base and includes advising on opportunities such as Research and Development Tax Credits, Patent Box and Capital Allowances and by signposting grant and other funding opportunities.

For more information and to request a copy of the report call 0330 024 0888 or email enquiry@larking-gowen.co.uk