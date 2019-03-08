A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is coming to Norwich

The former Carluccio's in Norwich city centre, which will become a Mercedes Benz pop-up shop in April. Photo: Lauren Cope Archant

A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is set to come to Norwich, in the former home of an Italian restaurant.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carluccio’s, which was housed in intu Chapelfield, closed in December as part of a wider restructuring.

The unit has since stood empty, but a sign in its window says it is due to host the pop-up shop from Friday, April 5.

The brand has held several pop-up events around the country, with previous shops including a chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 simulator.