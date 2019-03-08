A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is coming to Norwich
PUBLISHED: 10:53 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 02 April 2019
Archant
A Mercedes Benz pop-up shop is set to come to Norwich, in the former home of an Italian restaurant.
Carluccio’s, which was housed in intu Chapelfield, closed in December as part of a wider restructuring.
The unit has since stood empty, but a sign in its window says it is due to host the pop-up shop from Friday, April 5.
The brand has held several pop-up events around the country, with previous shops including a chance to get behind the wheel of an F1 simulator.