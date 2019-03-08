Search

Meet the people living in this futuristic Norwich street

PUBLISHED: 14:05 18 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 18 July 2019

Joe Harrington and his son, Thomas, at their home on Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant

It is the quiet Norwich street setting the standards for social housing. Caroline Culot went to meet the people who live in Goldsmith Street.

Charlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia. Pic: ArchantCharlotte McCormack with twins Poppy and Olivia. Pic: Archant

These houses look like nothing else in the UK - and the people living in the neat row of new builds in Norwich's Goldsmith Street love their new homes.

Experts believe this development could prove to be the blueprint for the social housing of the future.

The city council, builders and architects worked in unison to create 105 homes in Goldsmith Street inspired by the Victorian terraces of the nearby Golden Triangle but with the eco benefits of a futuristic living space.

And now the project is up for a prestigious architecture award. But what is it actually like to live there?

Once the bulldozers left, a tight-knit community grew on this leafy street where gardens are full of flowers and amenity spaces have neat grass and plants - Goldsmith Street has become a busy little neighbourhood.

Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantGoldsmith street. Pic: Archant

But it has a controversial past. In 2008 it emerged council staff had moved into the old houses when people were re-homed contrary to policy. It led to the head of neighbourhood and strategy being fired.

But for the people now living in the street that scandal is just a distant memory.

Charlotte McCormack - a part-time hairdresser and mum of two-year-old twins Poppy and Olivia - moved with partner Callum Jones five months ago into one of the 40 two-bedroom houses. Their new home boasts parking, fibre-optic broadband and a neat, lawned garden.

Previously they lived a few streets away in Dolphin Grove.

Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantGoldsmith street. Pic: Archant

"This one is so much better because it's new, it's very child friendly on this street and very quiet and I like the fact there are things for the children - a little slide and wooden play things," she said.

A few doors down, Joe Harrington, a self-employed filmmaker, his girlfriend Alexandra Jenkins, a beautician, and their two children, Thomas, two, and new baby Benjamin, are also enjoying their new home.

Their previous flat was so damp they had to wipe down the walls in their son's bedroom every night.

"It had so much mould on the walls, it was awful but we kept getting turned down for another council house until we got this one which is brilliant," Joe said.

Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantGoldsmith street. Pic: Archant

Inside their two-bedroom home is a large fitted kitchen which goes into a living room opening on to a small, lawned garden at the rear. Upstairs are two good sized bedrooms and enough landing for a work area with the feeling of space magnified by high ceilings.

These new-build homes were required to be super energy efficient. Developers copied the model of a 'passivhaus' which is cheaper to run conserving energy for heating and cooling. But it does mean there are no draughty letter boxes on the front doors.

The timber framed homes have insulation pumped into a airtight membrane, to prevent heat loss, with triple-glazed windows. They are also kitted out with a mechanical ventilation heat recovery system - essentially a duct which comes into the building, with a fan blowing fresh air in and another duct with a fan blowing stale air out.

And now the success of Goldsmith Street has been sealed. The project has been shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Stirling Prize for the UK's best new build.

Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantGoldsmith street. Pic: Archant

Norwich city councillor Gail Harris, cabinet member with responsibility for social housing, said: "It is fantastic that this development is receiving more national recognition by being shortlisted for the prestigious award. As one of very few local authorities building new council homes, this scheme demonstrates our ongoing commitment to providing high quality social housing with eco-credentials that benefit residents and the environment.

"Most of all, I am delighted to see families making these homes their own and forming a new community in the area."

The homes, owned and managed by the city council, were built by RG Carter and designed by architects Mikhail Riches and Cathy Hawley.

They have previously scooped awards from RIBA East and a RIBA sustainability accolade.

Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantGoldsmith street. Pic: Archant

It follows the successful Rayne Park development in Bowthorpe which was built by a regeneration company owned by the city council to provide a mixture of private and social housing.

Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant.Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant.

Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant.Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant.

The rear garden at one of the houses on Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantThe rear garden at one of the houses on Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant

Decorating the new baby's nursery at Goldsmith street. Pic: ArchantDecorating the new baby's nursery at Goldsmith street. Pic: Archant

The building of Goldsmith Street last year. Pic: ArchantThe building of Goldsmith Street last year. Pic: Archant

