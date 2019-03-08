Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Women in Tech: Meet a tech enabler

PUBLISHED: 14:54 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:54 08 March 2019

Mary Schofield, a partner at Lovewell Blake. Picture: Lovewell Blake

Mary Schofield, a partner at Lovewell Blake. Picture: Lovewell Blake

Lovewell Blake

MARY SCHOFIELD is a partner at Lovewell Blake, specialising in corporation and international tax issues. However, with an ever-increasing tech client base, she has needed to get to grips with the needs and nuances of the sector:

Tech businesses are a growing part of our client base. I am an accountant, not an expert in technology, but understanding what clients’ innovations actually do is very important. However, more important is understanding how the tech sector does business – which can be very different to more traditional sectors.

MORE: Women in Tech: Succeeding as a woman in tech

Tech businesses are generally ideas-based, and bringing that idea to market can take a lot longer than in some more traditional businesses. So cashflow and development funding are right at the heart of helping them.

Keeping things going before there is a defined revenue stream is often the biggest challenge. Many tech entrepreneurs are scientists first rather than business people, and perhaps don’t realise the options available in terms of R&D tax credits, and accessing funding and investment.

Research and development tax credits are an excellent way of boosting the cashflow at those early stages of a tech business’s development. Many people don’t realise how much is included in the R&D category – including staff costs – or that there is up to 230% tax relief on qualifying R&D costs. That can be a real lifeline in the start-up phase.

Getting funding and investment is equally important. Banks are becoming more willing to lend against intellectual property and even forecast revenues, but there are many alternative sources of funding such as crowd-funding, private equity, venture capital and the Enterprise Investment Scheme.

In a sector where the original idea is often that of the founder, fear of losing control to funders is natural, but investors in turn will want to see a well-organised business with identified KPIs and a robust structure.

The other factor in an ideas-based sector is retaining talent, especially in businesses where there is no immediate revenue stream to incentivise key people. Letting these employees share in the future success of the enterprise is the key, and the Enterprise Management Scheme (EMI) can be a powerful tool for attracting potential staff and incentivising and retaining existing talent.

It means if you bring someone on but can’t afford to pay them a lot in the short-term, you can tie them in by offering them a stake in, for example, a future sale further down the line.

MORE: The new IT crowd: What happened when Norwich girls met Thyngs



That talent is being nurtured here in Norfolk, in places like UEA, where we are very involved in mentoring student entrepreneurs at the university’s Enterprise Centre. Not only does this offer real business support to these nascent enterprises, but it also allows us to keep our finger on the pulse of both technological developments, but also attitudes to business among this new generation of tech entrepreneurs.

Businesses in the tech sector are not just creating and developing technological innovations, they have rewritten the rulebook on how businesses are structured as well.

That means a whole new way of defining, working towards and achieving success, and a whole new need for business advisers who really understand what the tech sectors is all about – whether it is a question of helping businesses organise their R&D to ensure they receive maximum tax relief, attracting investment, retaining key talent, protecting their IP, or structuring their businesses for an ultimate sale.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: Dramatic footage shows moment abuser is caught after high speed chase

The high speed chase came to an end at a field near Blundeston Road in Lowestoft. PIC: Taken from Suffolk Police dashcam.

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Vehicles pulled off road for transporting dangerous load

According to a post to Twitter, The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) caught the drivers on the A146/A143 in Gillingham, near Beccles. Picture: NSRAPT

Man tried to hit nurse with walking stick during attack on hospital staff

Gary Hubbard leaves Norwich Magistrates Court after admitting assaults on an emergency worker Picture: Peter Walsh

Who’s in pole position in race for the Premier League? The men in the know have their say

Leeds will be relying on Patrick Bamford to get the goals to fire them to promotion. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists