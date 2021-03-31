Government to pick up half the bill for meals eaten out in August

Rishi Sunak has said the government will pay half the bill for meals out in August. Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

The chancellor is hoping East Anglia will eat out in a August in a bid to save the struggling hospitality sector - and the government will even pick up the bill.

Rishi Sunak has today laid out a plan worth tens of billions to move the economy through the next stage of the coronavirus pandemic.

The chancellor’s biggest reveal came in the form of the new ‘Eat Out to Help Out’ discount. He said: “Meals eaten at any participating business, Monday to Wednesday, will be 50% off, up to a maximum discount of £10 per head for everyone, including children. Businesses will need to register, and can do so through a simple website, open next Monday.

“Each week in August, businesses can then claim the money back, with the funds in their bank account within five working days.”

The chancellor said that his plan moving forward had a “clear goal” - to “protect, support and create jobs”.

He also set out the details of the new Job Retention Bonus, which will see employers rewarded for bringing back furloughed workers and continuing their employment.

Employers will be given £1,000 per person who is still in employment from November through to January.

On the housing market, Mr Sunak said property transactions fell by 50% in May and house prices have fallen for the first time in eight years.

He announced he has decided to cut stamp duty, telling the Commons: “Right now, there is no stamp duty on transactions below £125,000.

“Today, I am increasing the threshold to £500,000. This will be a temporary cut running until March 31 2021 - and, as is always the case, these changes to stamp duty will take effect immediately.

“The average stamp duty bill will fall by £4,500. And nearly nine out of 10 people buying a main home this year, will pay no stamp duty at all.”

He also announced a £3 billion green package, with grants for homeowners and public buildings to improve energy efficiency.

On top of this he announced an £111 million programme of unpaid traineeships combining work experience with training.