Ball-dogs to appear alongside McEnroe and Henman thanks to pet food sponsorship deal

PUBLISHED: 10:43 29 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:53 29 November 2018

Ball dogs in training for Champions Tennis, pictured with Tim Henman. Picture: Casey Gutteridge CPG Photography Ltd

Ball dogs in training for Champions Tennis, pictured with Tim Henman. Picture: Casey Gutteridge CPG Photography Ltd

Casey Gutteridge CPG Photography Ltd

A sponsorship deal between a pet food manufacturer and a Champions Tennis event could prove a match made in heaven with the introduction of ‘ball-dogs’ at the event.

All the dogs have gone through light training to see if their court skills are up to scratch, before being put in the lime light at the Royal Albert Hall next week.

The ball-dogs will be assisting players from John McEnroe to Tim Henman in the battle to take the top title.

The affiliation has resulted in Eye-based company Skinner’s pet food sponsoring the event.

William Delamore, sales and marketing director for the company, said: “This is a sport we have not delved into before, so we are thoroughly looking forward to witnessing what is set to be an eye-opening performance, both from the players and the talented dogs.”

Land disposal deal could boost profits

Dan Evans

Dan Evans, a partner at Cozens-Hardy solicitors, considers whether Overage is a sensible option or an unnecessary complication.

James Walker of Resolver: Don't wait until after Christmas – get on top of your finances now

Mark Shields
James Walker, from Resolver. Picture: Supplied

At this time of year, many of us throw caution to the wind so we can ensure our loved ones have a good time over Christmas.

