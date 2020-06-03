Search

This is where the first McDonald’s restaurants have opened in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 12:16 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 03 June 2020

McDonald's at Thetford's Forest Retail Park has reopened. Picture: GoogleMaps

McDonald’s sites in Norfolk have opened for the first time since they were forced to close in March.

A spokeswoman for the fast food chain confirmed that a number of drive-throughs in Norfolk opened today.

These include the drive-through in Swaffham in Norwich Road, two in King’s Lynn at Campbells Meadow and Clenchwarton Road and Thetford’s Forest Retail Park.

The spokeswoman said: “McDonald’s is continuing to open restaurants for drive-through and more restaurants for delivery across the country, with special measures in place to keep staff and customers safe.”

Measures brought in to keep staff and customers safe include social distancing in kitchens, perspex screens put up at contact points and are using contactless payment methods.

“As employees and the business adapt to a new way of working, McDonald’s would like to thank customers for their continued support and patience.”

The chain has said that by Thursday it is aiming to have reopened more than 1,000 restaurants meaning more in the county are set to open their doors tomorrow.

