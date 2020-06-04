Video

‘We’ve missed it’: Public flock to McDonald’s as drive-throughs reopen

Well organised queues as Longwater Mcdonalds at Costessey opens the drive throughs after lockdown restrictions eased.

Customers waiting to get their hands on their first Big Macs since March have flocked to McDonald’s restaurants across Norfolk and Waveney.

McDonald's reopens across Norfolk as customers queue for their first Big Macs since lockdown.

Eleven more of the fast-food drive-throughs opened today, with customers saying their wait was between five and fifteen minutes.

Drive-throughs have had their car parks taken over with a single-file queue, and staff managing the flow of the traffic.

One family had travelled to the McDonald’s at Thickthorn roundabout, saying they had “really missed” the convenience.

Well organised queues as Longwater Mcdonalds at Costessey opens the drive throughs after lockdown restrictions eased.

“I actually work at another McDonald’s restaurant,” the father-of-one said. “So I eat McDonald’s every day on my lunch break. It’s been weird not having it.

“I’m looking forward to going back to work but I don’t really know how they’re going to do social distancing, as the space between some of the stations is quite small.”

His partner added: “We usually get McDonald’s a couple of times a week but I don’t think we’ll be coming back for a couple of days. The queues weren’t bad at all – we were impressed.”

Another pair picked up a McDonald’s last week while working in Suffolk.

McDonalds re opening in Norwich 4th June 2020 after lock down restrictions lifted. McDonald's Norwich Boundary Road

Jamie Newby and Ben Perrin said the queues in Norfolk were much better managed.

“I think we queued for about 45 minutes in Ipswich,” Mr Perrin said. “Here it was much faster, we didn’t have problems not being able to order what we wanted or anything.”

“We get McDonald’s once a week maybe,” said Mr Newby. “It’s just easy when you’re on the road moving between jobs. It’s nice that it’s back and it’s available again.”

Other drive-throughs which also opened in Norfolk and Waveney included Norwich’s Boundary Road, Norwich Barrett Road, Norwich Delft Way and Norwich Yarmouth Road.

Limited menus are shown to drivers in the queue at Dereham as Mcdonalds opens the drive throughs after lockdown restrictions eased.

The site at the Longwater Retail Park in Costessey also reopened.

Sites in Hethersett’s Norwich Road have also opened, as In Great Yarmouth the Purley Court restaurant has reopened, as well as in Dereham at Napier Way and in Snetterton.

Across the border in Suffolk, sites have also opened in Beccles at Norwich Road and in Lowestoft at Arbor Lane.