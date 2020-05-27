McDonald’s reveals date drive-thrus in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

Norfolk will finally be able to get its McDonald’s fix as the chain has announced when all its drive-thrus will reopen.

The chain said that it is looking to reopen all of its drive-thrus as well as some restaurants for delivery or takeaway by next week. The chain said that all of its 975 drive-thru sites will have reopened by June 4.

On top of this a further 75 restaurants will reopen for delivery and takeaway.

In Norfolk this will include five drive-thrus in the Norwich area, as well as one in Brundall, one in Dereham, and one on the A11 at Old Buckenham.

There are further drive-thrus in Swaffham, Beccles, Great Yarmouth and Thetford.

A spokesman for McDonald’s said: “Every Drive Thru in the UK and Ireland will reopen between Tuesday and Thursday next week and we will start to expand the availability of McDelivery too.

“With fewer employees working in our kitchens and service areas, our teams will still need your patience and support as they continue to adjust to the new ways of working.

“Face coverings, gloves, Perspex screens and new safety and hygiene processes mean it will look different, it will take a little longer and as we have seen in the pilot restaurants, we expect demand will be high. Please bear with us, we will continue to put our people first – their safety is our priority.” Including the sites that are already open, a total of 1,019 McDonald’s stores will be opening with social distancing across the UK.