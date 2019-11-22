McDonald's to offer delivery service from more Norfolk restaurants

More people will be able to have McDonalds delivered to their door. Picture: Jay Nelson Archant

More people will be able to have McDonald's delivered to their door after the fast food chain announced new restaurants joining a delivery service.

Uber Eats has added services out of the Longwater and Thickthorn restaurants, meaning people within 1.5 miles of the site will be able to get their favourite meals delivered to their doorstep.

Franchisee Kenny Russell, who owns and operates the Longwater and Thickthorn restaurants, as well as three others in the area, said: "My team and I are delighted to be expanding McDelivery in Norwich. We are always working towards making our customers' dining experience easier and more convenient - from self-service kiosks and table service to McDelivery I'm excited we're constantly changing to meet our customers' needs."

UberEats will be available to McDonald's customers only during the restaurant's trading hours.