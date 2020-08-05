Search

Advanced search

Company looking for site to build £5m retirement homes complex

PUBLISHED: 07:24 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:24 05 August 2020

McCarthy & Stone's recent ground breaking at Gosford Road in Beccles. Pictured from left Simon Whittred site manager, Andrea Carr Mayor of Beccles and Colin Brand site manager. Photo: Mark Bullimore Archant

McCarthy & Stone's recent ground breaking at Gosford Road in Beccles. Pictured from left Simon Whittred site manager, Andrea Carr Mayor of Beccles and Colin Brand site manager. Photo: Mark Bullimore Archant

Archant

Land is in such short supply that a major retirement firm is appealing for a site in the centre of Norwich.

McCarthy & Stone CEO John Tonkiss. Pic: John LawrenceMcCarthy & Stone CEO John Tonkiss. Pic: John Lawrence

McCarthy & Stone is looking to invest £5 million in older people’s housing in the city creating around 40 new apartments. The build would see 50 jobs created for the construction and then around 17 to run the retirement home.

It comes as the UK’s population of those aged 65 or more is set to grow by 43pc in the next 20 years. MCarthy & Stone actively encourage residents to buy their homes and the firm reported a lower impact of Covid-19 within its 441 developments nationwide than seen generally among the over 65 population.

MORE: ‘We fell in love with a dream’: Couple’s retirement nightmare

The McCarthy & Stone complex in Bluebell Road, Norwich. Pic: McCarthy & StoneThe McCarthy & Stone complex in Bluebell Road, Norwich. Pic: McCarthy & Stone

You may also want to watch:

It is searching for land of between 0.5 to five acres, ideally with level access and in a prominent location close to the high street or to local amenities. This strategy is in direct support of the government’s drive to revive town centres following the impact of Covid-19.

Other significant potential benefits for the city include less pressure on local hospitals and care services, as it has been calculated that keeping older people healthier and happier amounts to an average saving of £3,500 per McCarthy and Stone customer. There would also be advantages for prospective homebuyers in Norwich, said the house builder, with more family-sized homes released to the market as older people downsize. These new housing chains typically end with first time buyers joining the property ladder.

The prime minister pledged in June to put housing and infrastructure at the centre of the government’s economic recovery plans, with a commitment to “build, build, build.”

John Tonkiss, chief executive officer, McCarthy & Stone, said: “High-quality and well-located retirement communities bring life back to high streets and help older people remain independent and secure in their own home, with companionship and assistance on hand if needed.

“We have identified Norwich as a key location for McCarthy and Stone...I would urge landowners or those who are in a position to make a new site introduction to come forward at their earliest convenience and have a discussion with our land buying team. Generous commissions are available for the right site.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

‘It will take your breath away’ - Wildlife reserve ‘unique to East Anglia‘ opens

Watatunga Wildlife Reserve opened for its first tours on Monday, August 3. Picture: Andrew Waddison

Map shows all the restaurants taking part in money off Eat Out to Help Out scheme

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme will make family meals out cheaper over the summer holidays

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool lead negotiations as Canaries full-back flies home

Jamal Lewis on the attack during Norwich City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Heartache for family as mum loses daughter and husband in the space of just 24 hours

The family of Michael and Emma Pottle have paid tribute to the remarkable pair after they died within 24 hours of each other. Picture: Lisa Pottle

Solicitor struck off after ‘dishonest’ £29,000 transfers from clients

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. PHOTO: Google Streetview

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Parts of Norfolk saw a small rise in the coronavirus infection rate last week, while others saw infection rates fall but over all numbers remain low. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Brewery reopens its shop to boost sales of beer

Jules Knight, sales manager and farmer Stuart Laws on the West Barsham estate. Pic: submitted

Travellers set up ‘unauthorised encampment’ on car park

Travellers have set up camp on the Pakefield Road car park in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool lead negotiations as Canaries full-back flies home

Jamal Lewis on the attack during Norwich City's 1-0 loss at Chelsea last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hospital investigation after staff find damaged vials of powerful opiate

The James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Denise Bradley