Holiday Inn hotel chain suffers £210 million losses

PUBLISHED: 10:47 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 11 August 2020

The owner of the Holiday Inn chain suffered catastrophic losses because of coronavirus.

The owner of the Holiday Inn chain suffered catastrophic losses because of coronavirus. Pic: Dom Moore/ Holiday I nn.

The owner of the Holiday Inn group, with four hotels in Norwich, suffered a pre-tax loss of £210 million because of coronavirus.

The Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) slumped to a half-year loss after taking a “substantial” hit from the crisis.

The group reported the pre-tax loss for the six months to June 30 compared with pre-tax profits of £287 million a year earlier.

IHG laid bare the impact of worldwide Covid-19 lockdowns, stating its UK hotels saw revenue per available room plummet by 90%.

But the group said it saw “small but steady improvements” that had continued into July, with global hotel occupancy running at about 45% last month and the decline in revenue per available room improving to around 58%.

Keith Barr, chief executive of IHG, said: “The impact of Covid-19 on our business has been substantial.”

