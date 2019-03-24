Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: Saving tips for April

24 March, 2019 - 07:00
Martin Lewis on money saving tips for April. (Picture: Archant)

Martin Lewis on money saving tips for April. (Picture: Archant)

Archant

Martin Lewis of MoneySaving Expert on how to look after the pennies in April.

1. Stock up on stamps

On March 25 the price of a 1st class standard letter rises to 70p, 2nd class to 61p.

MORE: Chapelfield restaurant closure confirmed



Large letters rise by even more. Stamps don’t have an expiry date, so if you’ll use them in future (eg, if you post lots of Christmas cards), stock up now.

2. You’re likely due a big hidden pay rise, but it’ll cost you

Every UK worker aged 22 or more, earning £10,000+, is automatically enrolled to pay into a pension alongside your employer.

From 6 April, the total that must be contributed increases from 5% to 8% of your salary, and the minimum contribution rises from 2% to 3%.

You can opt-out of this, but I strongly suggest you don’t. While it does reduce your pay packet, if you contribute, your employer does too. So not doing so is giving up a pay rise - as its giving you money you wouldn’t have otherwise got (even though it’s not immediately usable).

3. TV licence fee to rise

The colour licence increases by £4 to £154.50 from 1 April. So renew now if you’ve forgotten to.

You need a licence if you watch or record TV as it’s being broadcast, or use specifically the BBC iPlayer. If you only watch catch-up content on for example the ITV Hub or NetFlix, you don’t need one.

Plus if someone aged 75+ lives in your home, licences should be free.

MORE: Norwich’s Pye Baker shop announces closure after four years

4. Council taxes up an average £75 a year - are you due £1,000s back?

The average council tax rise from April 1 in England is to be 4.5%, equivalent to £75 on a typical band D property.

However up to 400,000 households in England and Scotland are in the wrong band.

To check, visit www.mse.me/counciltax which also includes help on bill reductions for certain households.

For example, if you have or live with someone with a severe mental impairment (SMI), you will qualifying for SMI reductions of 25% or even 100%.

5. English prescriptions up to £9

Those who pay for prescriptions in England will see a 20p price rise on April 1.

Yet you can get a prescription season ticket (officially called an NHS prepayment prescription certificate) where for a one-off £29.10 for 3 months or £104 a year it covers all your prescriptions - so use one a month and it wins.

More than 800,000 people missed out on savings averaging £50 a year by not having one. To get it go to www.nhs.uk or ask your pharmacist.

6. Energy prices rise 10% due to price cap increase

The energy price cap on standard tariffs is rising from £1,137 a year for someone with typical usage to £1,254 a year from April 1. As over half the country are on these default tariffs, that means a chunky 10% rise for most.

Cut costs by £300+ by switching to the cheapest supplier.

It only takes five minutes via my www.cheapenergyclub.com (which also gives you cashback) or any www.ofgem.gov.uk approved site.

7. Water bills are up on average by 2%

Rises from April 1 vary by region. You can’t switch supplier, yet in England and Wales most can switch to a water meter for free.

My rule of thumb on this is that if you’ve more or the same number of bedrooms in your home as people, it’s worth checking out. Use the calculator at www.ccwater.org.uk.

8. Dental checks rising – book an appointment now

Basic NHS check-ups are up £1.10 to £22.70 in England. Some other charges rise too. Try to get an appointment before then.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘What’s the mentality of these people?’ Vandals key cars in Norfolk village

Brenda Hawksworth points out the damage to her car in Overstrand High Street. Pictures: David Bale

BMW hit-and-run driver still sought by police after teen biker suffers bleed on the brain

The bike, which has since been written off, after Wayne Tingey suffered a bleed on the brain following a hit-and-run in Denmark Road, Lowestoft. Photo: Jill Lock.

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

Most Read

Customer at Norwich Wetherspoons handed napkin with offensive message inside

Liv Hope, from Peterborough, was handed a napkin with an offensive message on it at The Bell Hotel Wetherspoons in Norwich Credit: Liv Hope

Man dies in Norfolk crash

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Teen stabbed in back in fight involving 10 youths

Police at the scene of a stabbing on Mountbatten Drive in Old Catton. Picture Peter Walsh.

Two people dead after being electrocuted on railway line

A police incident in Stratford has delayed rail services on the Norwich to London line. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

The story behind these four abandoned homes in rural Norfolk

The four abandoned houses in Swannington, Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Teenage girl still ‘trying to come to terms’ with brutal attack

A 16-year-old girl was attacked and had her head stamped on at The Bleach park in Lowestoft: Picture: Thomas Chapman

‘He didn’t stand a chance’: Relative tells how teen was stabbed three times in ferocious gang attack

The scene in Mountbatten Drive, Old Catton, where a teenager was stabbed. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Hunt continues after driver crashed into three walls before fleeing scene

The devastation caused following a crash on Montgomery Avenue in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

‘It’s all over’ for Theresa May, says Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman

Conservative MP George Freeman. Photo: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists