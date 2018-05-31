Boxing Day sales forecast: What M&S, John Lewis and more did last year

What do the Boxing Day sales have in store for shoppers? Martin Lewis discusses. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017 ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert has shared his Christmas sales predictions, detailing when the Boxing Day sales will kick off and what the deals will be.

Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library Martin Lewis, who runs the Moneysavingexpert website. Pic: Archant library

Mr Lewis' Christmas period sale predictions:

- Amazon: Up to 50% off sale on Boxing Day only. For the past three years this has been the case.

- Argos: Up to 50% off, lasting for a couple of weeks. Since December 2015 this sale has started on Christmas Day.

- Body Shop: Up to 50% off sale lasting for a few weeks. In recent years this has kicked off as late as December 24 and as early as December 21.

- Boots: Up to 50% off, but will be higher in stores in the following weeks. This tends to begin on Christmas Eve.

- Debenhams: Blue Cross Sale of up to 50% off to begin on or around December 24 and likely to be boosted to more money off. - John Lewis: Up to 50% off to begin on December 24.

- Matalan: Up to 50% off starting on either Christmas Eve or Boxing Day, but likely to increase to up to 70% off.

- M&S: Up to 50% off starting on Christmas Eve but likely to be boosted to up to 70% off.

- Next: At least 50% off sale lasting for a couple of weeks.

- Ryanair: 500,000 seats from £9.99

- Topshop and Topman: Up to 60% off with a boost to 70% off, starting on December 24.

Early January sale predictions:

- Carluccio's: 2for1 for £1 voucher lasting a few weeks. Usually this starts around January 3 or 4.

- Debenhams: Blue Cross sale to boost to 70%, usually this happens around January 3 or 4.

- H&M: Up to 60% off sale boosting to up to 70% off. Usually begins around January 3.