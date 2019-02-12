Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

The pension contribution rise, and what it means

PUBLISHED: 17:08 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:08 22 February 2019

The pension contribution percentage will rise in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The pension contribution percentage will rise in April. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert talks employees through what they need to know about the April 6 pension contribution raise.

This is a warning to every UK worker aged 22 or over. You’re about to get a pay rise, but it may cost you, and you may not even be told.

This is all about ‘auto-enrolment’, where your employer must contribute towards your pension, and from 6 April 2019, it’ll have to give you even more.

The auto-enrolment rule means employers must opt in all employees over 21, who earn £10,000 from that job, to pay towards a private pension.

MORE: Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert.com: Stop letting home insurers walk all over you

This is simply a savings scheme to provide money for you in later life, on top of the state pension. In other words, even if you do nothing, some of your salary will be put towards saving for a pension rather than be part of your take-home pay.

Yet if you do this, the firm must also contribute extra to this pension fund. And the big news is that from 6 April, in the new tax year, the minimum amount both you and your employers will contribute is increasing substantially.

The effect of that is a bit of a mind twist. Everyone who is opted in effectively gets a pay rise, as your employer is giving you even more money, even though it’s not immediately usable.

Next, everyone who is opted in gets less take-home pay.

To get the extra money, you’ll usually have to contribute more too; so your disposable income, the amount you can spend each month, is reduced.

Thankfully this will be offset by the fact most will also pay a little less tax as income tax thresholds are increasing at the same time (see www.mse.me/taxcalc)

Yet if your company gives you a final salary pension, where the amount you get is based on the number of years you worked for it and your final salary, it means you’re part of a different scheme.

If it meets the minimum standards the government has set with auto-enrolment for things such as charges, default investment funds, and not just contribution amounts, joining auto-enrolment doesn’t apply.

If your firm puts in more than the minimum, your contribution won’t need to rise as much. For example, if it puts in 4%, yours will only need to rise to 4%. Do check your own scheme.

MORE: Martin Lewis of MoneySavingExpert: Five ways to drive down the cost of motoring



If you want to you can opt out of contributing to your pension. Yet don’t do it unless it’s a last resort, because that means you’re effectively giving up extra money from your employer.

I’d only consider it if you’ve very expensive debts like payday loans, in which case clear them, then opt back in.

Or if you’re near retirement with little savings, there is a rare scenario that having a bigger pension pot could reduce your benefits.

Otherwise steer clear. Opting out runs the risk of a cold baked bean retirement, as whether in future the state pension alone will be enough to live off is questionable.

This is about saving now, so your living standards don’t plummet later.

So it’s thankful that the lazy option of doing nothing means you’ll automatically be saving towards your pension. Many people are scared of making financial decisions, and inevitably most of us are guilty of sacrificing the future for the now. This way, make no decision, and it’s hopefully the right one.

And if you are really thinking of opting out because you need more take home pay, you may be able to reduce your contributions and still get something from your employer -it’s worth checking.

And if you are thinking ‘but all pensions are crap’, actually that’s not true.

MORE: Martin Lewis of Moneysavingexpert.com: Your five-step plan to a cheaper mortgage



A pension is a tax efficient way to save for your old age. The issues haven’t been with pensions themselves, but with what most people were told to invest their pension cash in – which for many years was dismal.

Thankfully while things still aren’t perfect, and there are no guarantees with investments, most modern pension investments are much more transparent and the charges are lower.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

#includeImage($article, 225)

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

#includeImage($article, 225)

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Collapse of King’s Lynn building firm Chalcroft leaves creditors owed £12m

Mark Reeve, chairman and shareholder at Chalcroft. Picture: SM/Archant.

‘Devastating and disgusting’ - Thieves steals gift from grave of three-year-old boy

Cohen Messenger's at home in Lowestoft. Picture: Nick Butcher

Mother and daughter lived off party food after switching to Universal Credit

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations of food from friends and food banks in December and January. PHOTO; Sophie Smith

Family’s tribute to ‘much loved’ teenager

The family of a Dereham teenager who took his own life have paid tribute to a lovely, kind boy with a cheeky grin. Pictured, Carrow House. Photo: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists