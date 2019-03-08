Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

Search

PUBLISHED: 12:41 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:29 11 September 2019

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

Archant

A restaurant near Aylsham has received the long-established AA rosette award for culinary excellence.

The Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel in Hevingham, one rosette out of five after a recent visit.

Owners Nigel and Jean Bradley said in a statement: "We would like to thank all their team for the hard work they have put in to gain this award.

"With head chef James Mortimer leading his brigade in the kitchen with ample support from his wife Jenna and the front of house team."

The AA Restaurant Guide publishes its rosette awarded restaurants every other year.

James Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: James MortimerJames Mortimer, head chef at the Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: James Mortimer

The awards are given by AA inspectors and range from one rosette for sound quality to five rosettes for pinnacle of achievement.

Mr Bradley said: "We joined at AA for the first time this year and they did a mystery shopper experience, reviewed our food and rooms and we were awarded with a rosette.

The Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Marsham Arms at Hevingham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"Our head chef is so passionate about food and he is over the moon with the rosette, he is hoping to improve by getting two next year."

Mr Bradley has been running the Marsham Arms since 1976 and has built the business from the ground up.

He said: "I studied Hotel Management and Catering at Norwich City College and in 1976 became the Licensee.

"In the early 80s the interest for food in public houses was growing, I developed the food offerings, taking the menu from bar snacks to a full dining experience, I built eight hotel rooms in 1989, and the 90s saw the addition of a function room."

Jean joined Nigel in 2005 and has since become very involved in the management and running of the business.

The pub sadly had to close in 2010 for 10 months due to fire damage, after a refurbishment, the pub re-opened one year later with five new hotel rooms and a further developed food offering.

Mr Bradley said: "We had a little celebration with all the staff and housekeepers after finding out about the rosette, without them we would never have received it."

