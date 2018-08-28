Search

Advanced search

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

PUBLISHED: 12:17 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 15 January 2019

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

High street giant Marks & Spencer is planning to close stores with the potential loss of more than 1,000 jobs.

The retailer – which has stores across Norfolk including a flagship premises in Norwich – announced it is to speed up plans to restructure the business amid continuing peril for traditional stores.

No closures are planned in our region although the store in Felixstowe, Suffolk, will close.

MORE: Jamie Oliver insists chain “will come back” despite string of closures

Calum Telford, M&S head of region for East Anglia, said: “Proposing to close M&S Felixstowe is a very difficult decision. At this time our colleagues are our first priority and we’ll be talking to each individually about what this means for them and making sure they’re fully supported.

“We remain committed to serving local customers and, if the proposal goes ahead, they will be able to continue to shop for M&S Clothing & Home products from our Ipswich store and on M&S.com.”

Like many bricks and mortar traders, M&S had a disappointing Christmas period. Like-for-like clothing and home sales dropped 2.4% during the 13 weeks to December 29, while comparable food sales fell 2.1%.

M&S faces greater competition from online retailers such as Boo Hoo, the owner of Nasty Gal and Pretty Little Thing, which saw revenue rise 44% to £328.2m in the four months to December 31.

In November 2016 M&S announced a five-year UK store estate programme to improve the quality of its clothing and home space for customers.

Since then a number of announcements have been made. This has included closing 30 stores, three of which were relocations.

In May 2018 M&S announced that it will continue to accelerate its space plan, after seeing better than expected numbers of customers moving to shop at other nearby M&S locations and its target to have one-third of sales online by 2022.

Today M&S has announced 16 stores nationwide that are proposed to close and one store that we will close and relocate to a Foodhall.

The 17 stores set to close are: Ashford, Barrow, Bedford, Boston, Buxton, Cwmbran, Deal, Felixstowe, Huddersfield, Hull, Junction One Antrim Outlet, Luton Arndale, Newark, Northwich, Rotherham, Sutton Coldfield and Weston Super Mare.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Strictly stars bringing Here Come The Boys tour to Norwich

Aljaž ŠKorjanec, Giovanni Pernice and Gorka Marquez are bringing Here Come the Boys to Norwich

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

‘Nothing about it would make it apparent it’s a police car’ - Man fined for fitting blue flashing lights to car

Clive Eglen was fined £300 for fitting blue flashing lights to his car. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A large plane has been spotted circling over Norfolk. Picture: Flightradar24

Body found in River Wensum

Emergency services are on the scene in Fakenham where a body has been found in the River Wensum. Picture: Adam Lazzari

City pub to miss out on Derby Day pre-match trade as police block bid

The Fat Cat and Canary has been told it can not open early on Derby Day. Pictured, bar manager Justin Mckee and landlord Christian Hodgkinson. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

More high street gloom as M&S announce closures

Marks & Spencer is close stores across the UK Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Antiques store removes target featuring terrorist after visitor left ‘disgusted’

One of the targets that had been on display at Looses Emporium. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists