Marks & Spencer opens applications for 70 Christmas jobs

PUBLISHED: 15:45 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 31 October 2019

Marks and Spencer is looking for 70 Christmas temps. Photo by Emily Revell

Emily Revell

Marks and Spencer is looking for 70 seasonal employees to join their staff for the Christmas period.

A variety of roles across clothing, home and food are on offer in the brand's Norfolk store.

From day one, all the new recruits will get a 20% discount in the store.

As well as gaining skills in customer care and sales, the staff will also be promoting festive collaborations such as the new Frozen 2 collection.

MORE: Christmas jobs: The Norwich businesses looking for extra staff this festive season Sacha Berendji, retail, operations and property director at Marks and Spencer, said: "The run up to Christmas is one of the busiest times of year and we want to make shopping with us as enjoyable and easy as possible.

"This means we need more great colleagues on hand to offer a brilliant service and help customers get everything they need, from the big gifts right down to the trimmings. We have a fantastic team in Norwich and, every year, many of the additional colleagues we recruit stay with us, so we very much look forward to welcoming applicants."

All new staff will have induction training.

Applications are now open via the M&S website.

