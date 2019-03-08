Search

Bequest valuations company aims to unearth family treasures

PUBLISHED: 16:41 15 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 15 October 2019

Mark Fraser has launched a bequest valuation service. Picture: Mark Fraser

Mark Fraser has launched a bequest valuation service. Picture: Mark Fraser

Mark Fraser

A valuations expert has warned against discarding trinkets in your home - after he found a paint pot worth £360,000 abandoned in a box at a charity shop.

Mark Fraser has launched a bequest planning and valuations service, meaning that items of significant value are not overlooked or distributed unequally between relatives in wills.

And one case has already proven the need for his new service.

Mr Fraser, who will be operating out of Wymondham, said: "When I worked in the West Country, a charity shop found a small wooden box left on their doorstep. Some of it was rubbish which they threw out, but there was a little paint pot in there that they put on sale for £10.

"The manager came in and decided it was worth bringing to me to check, as I'd worked with them before. It was worth £360,000. That's an amount of money which could have changed a family's life."

Mr Fraser said: "We see it a lot that when someone dies. One daughter is left a ring worth £5,000 and one is left one worth £300. Then arguments ensue and there are cases where a will dispute ends up in court."

He continued: "This service means that people can have  their items valued 20, 30 years before their death so they know that they can distribute their items fairly between their loved ones - which is what most people want."

Mr Fraser's service not only acts as a certified valuation but also as a probate valuation.

He said: "We see it all the time. People think the item is of the most valuable isn't worth that much, but the one they disregarded is an antique collector's item.

"The fact that this is a probate valuation means that the relatives or loved ones of the person who has died will have all of the information, and can be prepared for inheritance tax or anything unexpected an item of this value might bring up."

Mr Fraser believes that when his business is fully up and running he will operate by visiting clients at home and looking over the items of particular interest.

If he spots anything while in the client's homes, he will make them aware of its significance.

For more information visit Mr Fraser's website here.

