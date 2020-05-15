Search

Advanced search

The moment NHS worker gets faulty car back after garage steps in with free repairs

PUBLISHED: 16:46 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:46 15 May 2020

Marina Patchett, gives her car a big hug after The Little Car Clinic in Attleborough repaired it for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marina Patchett, gives her car a big hug after The Little Car Clinic in Attleborough repaired it for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

An NHS worker, who bought a car with a litany of problems, was stunned on Friday when mechanics rallied round to repair it for free.

Marina Patchett's reaction as her car is uncovered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMarina Patchett's reaction as her car is uncovered. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Marina Patchett picked up the Mini with a new engine, brakes, wheels and air conditioning system, worth thousands of pounds, after a garage stepped in to save the day.

Mrs Patchett, who works as a healthcare assistant at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, bought the car in February to get to work each day, treating coronavirus patients.

But it was left unused in her driveway in Tunstead when she found the £3,000 vehicle kept stuttering.

The garage she bought it from, Bonds Car Sales on Ber Street in Norwich, had tried to repair it, but the Patchetts said they kept finding more problems with it, including the need for a new clutch.

Darren Jenkins who has repaired the Mini for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYDarren Jenkins who has repaired the Mini for free. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In April Bonds said it would pay for the repairs or give a refund, but could not at that point because of the lockdown.

After reading about her plight in this newspaper, Darren Jenkins, from The Little Car Clinic in Attleborough agreed to fix it for free.

You may also want to watch:

With the help of suppliers, who gave free parts, as well as donations from the public, the car was ready for Mrs Patchett to pick up on Friday.

Darren Jenkins from TLC Attleborough picks up Marina Patchett's broken Mini for a free repair. Photo: Jason PatchettDarren Jenkins from TLC Attleborough picks up Marina Patchett's broken Mini for a free repair. Photo: Jason Patchett

“The look on Marina’s face was priceless when she saw the car for the first time,” Mr Jenkins said.

Mrs Patchett, 41, said: “From the first article in the EDP, the response from the people of Norfolk and surrounding areas was heartfelt.

“From what was initially a sour situation, the kindness and support of many local suppliers and people in general has been overwhelming.

“Once Darren made contact via Facebook, his sincerity and commitment bowled me over.

Marina and husband Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason PatchettMarina and husband Jason Patchett. Photo: Jason Patchett

“I feel humbled by the generosity but am cognisant of the fact that this is in recognition of not only me, and the current position I am in regarding my job, but for the whole of the NHS.

“Thank you to all those who supported me. I will never forget the generosity given.”

Companies who helped included; Allmake Motor Parts in Diss, MJ Autoparts, Norwich, Euro Car Parts, Norwich, Vege UK, Nottingham, Absolute Body Work, Spooner Row, Ragged Robin Florists, Wymondham and Aerocoat, Great Yarmouth.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Seven more care homes report suspected coronavirus outbreaks

Patricia Hewitt, former health minister. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

How often can you see all the way to Lincolnshire from Hunstanton this clearly?

The fairground at Skegness, in Lincolnshire, could be seen from Hunstanton Picture: Chris Bishop

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Paperchase confirms Norwich store has shut permanently

Paperchase in Norwich has had all stock, signs and the till removed. Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Building firm collapses owing £1.7m and is left with just £10,000 to pay people back

Bespoke Norfolk went into liquidation owing £1.7m. Image: Bespoke Norfolk

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Family of missing Chelsie Dack informed by police after body found on beach

Missing 23-year-old Chelsie Dack. Photo: Chelsie Dack, supplied by Norfolk Police

Theft of 14 dogs and puppies leaves breeder ‘sick to the stomach’

Thieves had broken into the back of the kennels at JustDogz in Upwell to steal the pups. Picture: JustDogz

Police called to Norfolk tip after man blocks entrance

Police were called to an incident at the King's Lynn Recycling Centre in Saddlebow. Picture: Submitted

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker appeals for help to catch arsonists who set her car on fire

Police are treating the incident on Fredrick Road as arson. Photo: Theresa Rushmer

Two more coronavirus patient deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

See inside this ‘Grand Designs’ style home with glass sky lounge and balcony

This five-bedroom home in Kessingland is on the market for £699,000. Picture: Minors & Brady

London woman charged with breaching lockdown in market town

Halesworth in 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Step forward for NDR Western Link following government backing

Option C is the recommended preferred route for the Western Link. Picture: Norfolk County Council
Drive 24