Search

Advanced search

Video

Memorial exhibition in Norwich’s Marble Hall remembers the staff who came home from the First World War

PUBLISHED: 15:11 08 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:14 08 November 2018

Six of the twleve men featured in Aviva's exhibition at Norwich's Marble Hall. Pictures: Aviva

Six of the twleve men featured in Aviva's exhibition at Norwich's Marble Hall. Pictures: Aviva

Aviva

One of Norfolk’s oldest businesses is marking the centenary of the end of the First World War with an exhibition remembering former colleagues who never returned to the office after the war.

Norwich Union Life Insurance, now Aviva, used to have 116 men working in Norwich’s Marble Hall.

More than half the men left to serve in the Great War, and many never came back to their desks.

An exhibition at Aviva’s Marble Hall will remember 12 of these men, and tell the stories of their lives in the office, and what happened to them after they enlisted.

The insurance company has also installed two “Tommy” statues at the venue, as part of the There But Not There campaign honouring the centenary of the First World War.

Jason Beckett, deputy group art curator at Aviva, said: “This exhibition is an important opportunity to remember all those brave men who worked for our legacy companies that gave their lives in the First World War.

“It’s particularly poignant that these 12 men worked in our Marble Hall – which remains a central part of Aviva in Norwich. The exhibition is a reminder of what these men gave for their country and gives people the opportunity to reflect and remember those affected by conflict.”

The exhibition will run until November 15, and is free to the public.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

EDP Tourism Awards
Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Top 100
Tourism

Insight

Ad Feature How to invest in clean energy

Peter Sharkey
Most of us are more environmentally aware than we were four decades ago (Picture: Supplied)

Many years ago, I was a first year student at Bristol University, living in Badock Hall, a modern hall of residence in a cluster of four small accommodation complexes situated on the edge of the beautiful Durdham Downs, around 30 minutes’ walk from the main university precinct and the magnificent Wills Building.

Environmental, social and governance policy: how does your business score?

cozens-hardy

Caroline Linsdell, a partner with Cozens-Hardy solicitors, asks businesses: how ESG-compliant are you?

Women in Business

cover

Enjoy the
Women in Business
digital edition

Read

Business East

cover

Enjoy the
Business East
digital edition

Read

Celebrating Success

cover

Enjoy the
Celebrating Success
digital edition

Read

B2B Exhibition

cover

Enjoy the
B2B Exhibition
digital edition

Read

Green 100

cover

Enjoy the Green 100
digital edition

Read

Meet the Team

Mark Shields

Business Editor

|

Chris Hill

Agricultural and Farming Editor

|

Business Most Read

Norfolk hotel is named the most romantic place to stay in the UK

Strattons Hotel. Photo provided by Strattons Hotel.

Video Farmer who was almost killed by his own tractor sells entire vintage collection for £100,000

Eddie Thompson sold his vintage farm machine collection after he was seriously injured by one of the tractors this year. Pictured: A 1952 David Brown army tug made £6,000. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norwich travel agent thanks “resilient” people of Norfolk for supporting business for 30 years

Staff from Nortfolk's Skyplane Worldchoice celebrate 30 years in business. Picture: Skyplane Worldchoice

Steak-and-lobster restaurant Bourgee announces opening date in Norwich

Bourgee directors James Welling and Mark Baumann. Picture: Bourgee.

Petrol prices are cut at Big Four supermarkets after pressure from motorists

The Big Four supermarkets are to cut the price of fuel. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Gallery Which three Norfolk hotels have been named among the country’s top 50?

Inside one of the rooms at the Old Town Hall House in Cley-next-the-Sea. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Awards

Norfolk Future 50 EDP Business Awards Green 100
Local Guide